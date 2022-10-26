4 players will be sacrificed by Joan Laporta if Barcelona suffer UEFA Champions League elimination: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly identified four players who could soon leave if the team fails to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

The Blaugrana have endured a largely miserable European campaign this term They lost to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan and are on the brink of elimination from the competition.

They must beat the Bundesliga champions today (October 26) to stand any chance of progressing to the next stage. If not, then they will be eliminated from the group for the second year in a row.

SPORTbible @sportbible If Barcelona lose to Bayern tomorrow, they will have been eliminated by them three times in a row If Barcelona lose to Bayern tomorrow, they will have been eliminated by them three times in a row 😬 https://t.co/zblHqaDyo2

Considering the money Barcelona spent in the summer to improve their squad and the well-publicised financial difficulties they face, an early elimination would be a disaster. With that in mind, El Nacional has claimed that Laporta is ready to sell a quadrant of key players to help balance the books.

Legendary duo Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, who have been stalwarts of the Barcelona defense for over a decade, are now surplus to requirements. The pair are also on big-money contracts and the club tried to sell the Spain internationals over the summer.

Xavi Hernandez has found younger options to replace the duo, so the club are keen to see the back of them. A more surprising name listed in the report is Franck Kessie. He only arrived at the Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer after departing AC Milan.

The 25-year-old has started just three games this season, but has been poor in the few opportunities he has received. Memphis Depay will also be free to leave the club in January, with injury problems restricting him to just three appearances across the campaign.

Franck Kessie backs Xavi Hernandez despite poor run of Barcelona form

There was little pressure on Xavi before the start of October. However, an El Clasico defeat and poor showing in the Champions League has begun to raise questions.

Though Kessie still believes Xavi is the right man to take the club forward, as the Ivorian even praised his coaches for the impact they have had on the team.

Despite his lack of game time at Barcelona, Kessie told Mundo Deportivo:

“After a difficult week the team were affected by the end of it, but [we] showed character and the will to do things well. If we have come back like this, then it is also thanks to Xavi and the staff, who have known how to find the solution, and restore morale and motivation to the team."

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ I know the infrequency can be off putting, but Kessie needs to get his act together. Looks completely out of it, every time he gets his opportunity - this just won’t cut it, not even close. I know the infrequency can be off putting, but Kessie needs to get his act together. Looks completely out of it, every time he gets his opportunity - this just won’t cut it, not even close.

