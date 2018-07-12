Four positions Barcelona need to strengthen

Aditya Agarwal

The greatest midfielder of the last decade.

FC Barcelona might have lifted the domestic double in 2017/18 but they know that they are miles behind their arch-rivals in the Spanish capital, at the moment.

The Catalans would be looking ahead to a busy summer as they need to splash cash in the market to compete with Real Madrid. The World Cup is the only thing standing in their way for now.

Potential transfer targets have been marked and the pursuit should begin once the mega tournament concludes.

In terms of major transfer activity, Paulinho has returned to China on a season long loan, while Arthur from Gremio has been signed to fill in for the Brazilian. Also, the club has secured the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla to bolster their defensive options.

Clearly, the Spanish Champions are not looking for anything mediocre in the upcoming season.

However, there are quite a few areas in their squad which require some immediate attention. Here are the positions they still need to strengthen.

# 4. Right-wing

Is Dembele heading for a exit this summer?

Barcelona experienced a substantial lack of creativity last season. Valverde found his men over-relied on Lionel Messi for any sort of spark in the creative department.

The team lacked a proper winger who could capitalize on the space created by the team's midfield. Andres Iniesta and Philippe Coutinho majorly dominated the flanks, both of them preferring to play inside rather than out.

The Catalans' options from the bench were also limited to Osumane Dembele, Paulinho or Paco Alcacer. When trailing or held by the opposition, the team struggled to provide a new dimension on the pitch in the latter stages of the game.

The Spanish giants need to make a promising signing who can be used on the right-wing. Also, such a player who could be used to reduce Lionel Messi's workload, when needed.

Willian has strongly been linked with a move to Barcelona recently. He is the kind of player the team needs. If they manage to pull this signing of, it could solve their major troubles in the final third.