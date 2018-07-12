Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four positions Barcelona need to strengthen 

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

<p>
The greatest midfielder of the last decade.

FC Barcelona might have lifted the domestic double in 2017/18 but they know that they are miles behind their arch-rivals in the Spanish capital, at the moment.

The Catalans would be looking ahead to a busy summer as they need to splash cash in the market to compete with Real Madrid. The World Cup is the only thing standing in their way for now.

Potential transfer targets have been marked and the pursuit should begin once the mega tournament concludes.

In terms of major transfer activity, Paulinho has returned to China on a season long loan, while Arthur from Gremio has been signed to fill in for the Brazilian. Also, the club has secured the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla to bolster their defensive options.

Clearly, the Spanish Champions are not looking for anything mediocre in the upcoming season.

However, there are quite a few areas in their squad which require some immediate attention. Here are the positions they still need to strengthen.

# 4. Right-wing

Is
Is Dembele heading for a exit this summer?

Barcelona experienced a substantial lack of creativity last season. Valverde found his men over-relied on Lionel Messi for any sort of spark in the creative department.

The team lacked a proper winger who could capitalize on the space created by the team's midfield. Andres Iniesta and Philippe Coutinho majorly dominated the flanks, both of them preferring to play inside rather than out.

The Catalans' options from the bench were also limited to Osumane Dembele, Paulinho or Paco Alcacer. When trailing or held by the opposition, the team struggled to provide a new dimension on the pitch in the latter stages of the game.

The Spanish giants need to make a promising signing who can be used on the right-wing. Also, such a player who could be used to reduce Lionel Messi's workload, when needed.

Willian has strongly been linked with a move to Barcelona recently. He is the kind of player the team needs. If they manage to pull this signing of, it could solve their major troubles in the final third.

Page 1 of 4 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
10 greatest Barcelona players of all time
RELATED STORY
3 superstars that would make Barcelona's defense unbeatable
RELATED STORY
5 attackers Barcelona should consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: Winning La Liga but losing its identity? 
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Andres Iniesta Moments in Barcelona Jersey
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
Thrive or barely survive: Why not every good player is...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona MUST win El Clasico 
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest South Americans to have worn the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us