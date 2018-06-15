4 positions Liverpool needs to strengthen

Are these positions strong enough in Jurgen Klopp's team?

Jurgen Klopp has been making some prudent investments at the club.

Liverpool had a terrible end to the 2017-18 season when they lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the Reds won countless hearts with their stellar performances on their road to Kiev.

The message from Jurgen Klopp was loud and clear to all. Liverpool are not to be taken for granted anymore. The year which they had been waiting for might just be here.

The pundits and fans know that one more summer of wise spending will turn them into genuine title contenders.

Having already secured the signatures of Naby Keita, Fabinho and blowing up the Nabil Fekir deal, Liverpool have been busy in the market. However, there are some key areas on the pitch still asking to be fixed as soon as possible.

That said, here are the five positions the manager needs to be worried about before the start of 2018-19 season.

#4 Goalkeeper

Karius had a terrible night in Kiev.

The Anfield giant's troubles between the sticks were more than evident last season. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that their goalkeeper had cost them at least 7-10 points in the league. Not to mention a sixth Champions League title.

The distribution abilities, punching, positioning and all the other things needed in a quality goalkeeper were nowhere to be seen at Anfield.

Klopp had long been targeting Alisson Becker, the Roma number number one. But the deal is unlikely to happen because of his giant price tag of £80 million.

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Nick Pope, Jasper Cillessen and Jan Oblak.

Anyone of these aforementioned names are far better than Karius or Mignolet on any given day. The Reds would be signing a goalkeeper sooner than later in this window.

They should make their move quick enough before these players put pen to paper somewhere else.

