Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 positions Liverpool needs to strengthen 

Are these positions strong enough in Jurgen Klopp's team?

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 00:00 IST
1.16K

Enter captio
Jurgen Klopp has been making some prudent investments at the club.

Liverpool had a terrible end to the 2017-18 season when they lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the Reds won countless hearts with their stellar performances on their road to Kiev.

The message from Jurgen Klopp was loud and clear to all. Liverpool are not to be taken for granted anymore. The year which they had been waiting for might just be here.

The pundits and fans know that one more summer of wise spending will turn them into genuine title contenders.

Having already secured the signatures of Naby Keita, Fabinho and blowing up the Nabil Fekir deal, Liverpool have been busy in the market. However, there are some key areas on the pitch still asking to be fixed as soon as possible.

That said, here are the five positions the manager needs to be worried about before the start of 2018-19 season.

#4 Goalkeeper

Enter captio
Karius had a terrible night in Kiev.

The Anfield giant's troubles between the sticks were more than evident last season. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that their goalkeeper had cost them at least 7-10 points in the league. Not to mention a sixth Champions League title.

Also read: 5 players Liverpool can sign this summer

The distribution abilities, punching, positioning and all the other things needed in a quality goalkeeper were nowhere to be seen at Anfield.

Klopp had long been targeting Alisson Becker, the Roma number number one. But the deal is unlikely to happen because of his giant price tag of £80 million.

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Nick Pope, Jasper Cillessen and Jan Oblak.

Anyone of these aforementioned names are far better than Karius or Mignolet on any given day. The Reds would be signing a goalkeeper sooner than later in this window.

They should make their move quick enough before these players put pen to paper somewhere else.

All stats via transfermarkt

Page 1 of 4 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Loris Karius Jurgen Klopp EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Reports: Liverpool interested in signing relegated star...
RELATED STORY
Sublime Salah - The key to future success at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
10 Liverpool flops who found success elsewhere
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 top goalkeeping talents being targetted by Liverpool
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool could target from the relegated PL teams
RELATED STORY
4 legends who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
10 famous failed Liverpool transfers
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool to sign Nigerian International Moses...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us