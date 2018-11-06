4 positives for Chelsea after their win over Crystal Palace

The weekend win over Crystal Palace saw Chelsea move into the second place in the Premier League table, only two points behind League leaders Manchester City. Chelsea has been in devastating form this season under the Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, with 8 wins and no defeats the Blues have scored 27 goals and conceded only 8.

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Their 3-1 victory against the London rival has maintained Sarri's impressive start to the life at Stamford Bridge since joining from Napoli, succeeding fellow Italian manager Antonio Conte in July.

Chelsea has yet to be beaten this season in any competition, bar 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley in August. It is the first time in the last 30 years that three teams in England's top division that has been unbeaten after 11 round of fixtures.

Let us take an analytical view of the different factors that have influenced Chelsea's Inspiring start of the season:

1) Morata on fire

It's not often you see in football that a striker comes off the pitch disappointed after scoring twice, but that's exactly how Alvaro Morata felt at the full-time. The striker missed a golden opportunity of walking away with the match ball after being sent through by Eden Hazard in the injury time, but could not lift the ball over Palace goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey.

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Prior to that, Morata was world-class all game for the Blues. He provided danger in the box throughout the game and also scored twice. The Spanish Striker has scored four goals in the last four Premier League appearances and, on the current form, it will be hard to leave Morata on the bench.

Appearances: 10

Goals: 5

Shots: 26

Shooting Accuracy: 50%

