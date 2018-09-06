Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 positives for Chelsea from their start to the season 

Aayush Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.05K   //    06 Sep 2018, 09:47 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

This new season sees another new manager walk the doors of Stamford Bridge. Italian coach Maurizio Sarri has become the 13th manager to take charge of Chelsea Football Club in the Roman Abramovic Era. The musical chair of managers at SW6 now seems natural at the club.

The new era has got off to a dream start for Chelsea with four wins in four games. Heading into the International break, things could not have been better for the West Londoners. Despite the four wins a lot of talk has revolved around the defensive problems and the inability to quickly break down other teams. While these issues are there for everyone to see and this team is far from perfect, there are more positives than negatives for Chelsea so far. We take a look at them.

#4 100% Win record

Ultimately, it's a result game and Chelsea's 100% win record after four games is something that should please fans. Working in a new system, results can go haywire early on. The fact that Chelsea is yet to drop any points orders well for the future.

Before this season, Chelsea has won their first four games on five occasions. On four of them, the Blues have gone on to win the title. This statistic is sure to light up the eyes of Chelsea fans. Along with a history of winning the title in a manager's first season, there might be few people starting to dream at Stamford Bridge

However, it might be too early to make any such conclusion for a side that finished 30 points behind the last year's champions. Unlike two seasons back, Liverpool and Manchester are two teams playing at the top of their potential right now. Also, when Europa League football kicks in, Chelsea would get a better idea of where they stand with a congested fixture list.

However, what the club now know is, they are on the right track. The fanbase can sleep peacefully knowing under Maurizio Sarri, the club is the right hands. Also, it's visibly a team that knows how to win. Against Arsenal, Newcastle, and Bournemouth, the match-winning goal have come late in the game. Despite dominating possession, Chelsea's patience has come under test. But each time the goal has come. If there is a quality that stands out about great teams, it is the ability to find a way to win in such moments.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Marcos Alonso Antonio Conte Roman Abramovich Maurizio Sarri
Aayush Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket and Football lover. Mass Communication Student.
Contact Us Advertise with Us