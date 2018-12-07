×
4 Positives for Manchester United ahead of this weekend

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
132   //    07 Dec 2018, 20:59 IST

Herrera was the standout performer for United against Arsenal
Herrera was the standout performer for United against Arsenal

Even though Manchester United drew against Arsenal in midweek, there was an air of satisfaction around Old Trafford. The Red Devils were expected to surrender to high flying Gunners, Mourinho's static defensive tactics were supposed to be broken by Emery's flamboyant attacking unit and Arsenal was supposed to make little work of United. What unveiled at Old Trafford, though, was strikingly different.

Manchester United matched Arsenal at every area of the park and even outdid the Gunners in some areas. While the draw was a fair result, United did have chances to seal a memorable victory. As the Red Devils prepare to welcome bottom-placed Fulham on Saturday, there are a lot to feel good about. Today, we take a look at the four positives for Manchester United ahead of this weekend.

#4 Return of Eric Bailly

The Manchester United defence looks so much better with Bailly in it
The Manchester United defence looks so much better with Bailly in it

Jose Mourinho has been crying out for a central defender all season. He recently stressed on how every team in the Premier League bar Manchester United had improved over the summer. The root of all problems at United this season has been the woeful defense, which has already leaked in 25 goals in the Premier League. Mourinho desperately wanted a defender in the mould of Alderweireld, but against Arsenal in midweek, Eric Bailly showed why Mourinho was wrong to shove him to the sides.

The Ivorian was monumental and even though United did concede 2 goals, both of them were fortuitous. Bailly was strong, matched Aubameyang speed for speed on quite a few occasions and even showed clever feet more than once. His ball control and awareness was top notch and he also showed great courage to take the ball out of the defense quite often. Having 2 more central defenders alongside him certainly boosted his confidence, but Bailly showed against Arsenal why he should be playing more often. He is a player who can tackle, who is blessed with speed and also has a great understanding of the game. If he manages to maintain his concentration and intensity throughout the 90 minutes, United will be a much better team with the Ivorian in it.

Ahead of this weekend, Bailly's resurgence is a silver lining for Manchester United and the millions of fans around the world

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
