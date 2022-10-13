4 possible changes Graham Potter could make to Chelsea's starting XI against Aston Villa

Chelsea will return to domestic action this weekend with an away trip to Premier League side Aston Villa on Sunday, October 16.

The Blues will be hoping to continue that recent run of impressive performances as they are currently unbeaten in five games across all competitions.

The west London side are fourth in the Premier League table and will look to continue their upward trajectory after a shaky start to the season.

Head coach Graham Potter could also make some changes to his team that defeated Italian giants AC Milan 2-0 in mid-week. The Blues outclassed their UEFA Champions League opponents at the San Siro, with a couple of players putting in outstanding performances.

Without further ado, this article will look at four changes Potter could make to his team in a bid to freshen things up against Aston Villa.

#4 Cesar Azpilicueta for Reece James

James picked up a knock during AC Milan vs Chelsea game

One change that is very much expected against is that of Reece James in the right-back position after he picked up a knock against AC Milan.

The 22-year-old defender has been one of Chelsea's key players this season, playing a total of 890 minutes for the Blues. He has also registered two goals and two assists in all competitions.

Although his injury is not believed to be serious, he is very much expected to miss the trip away to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Reece James @ReeceJames 🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all 💙🫶🏽 https://t.co/2DvHS5r4lM

Club captain Cesar Azpilicuta could be the man to fill in for the injured James at right-back or right-wing-back, pending the Potters' set-up.

The Spaniard did so in Chelsea's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week as well.

#3 Marc Cucurella for Ben Chilwell

Cucurella has been impressive for Chelsea this season

Another possible change that Potter could make against Aston Villa is in the left-back position.

The Blues head coach has rotated the duo of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in the position, with the former starting against AC Milan.

Potter could decide to give Chilwell a deserved rest against Aston Villa and thus play Spanish full-back Cucurella in his place.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender started Chelsea's last Premier League game against Wolves at Stamford Bridge. He will be hoping to secure a back-to-back league start after returning from illness.

#3 Jorginho for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho was among the standout players for the Blues as they defeated AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.

The midfielder seems to be relishing the opportunity to play under Potter and has been spectacular in his recent performances.

Jorginho controlled the tempo of the game in midfield, averaging a 100% pass accuracy and making 107 touches. He also scored the opening goal of the game via a penalty won by Mason Mount.

The Italian midfielder's performance was a follow-up to his stellar display against Wolves in the Premier League.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% pass accuracy

3/3 ground duels won

3 interceptions

2 tackles won

1 goal



Running the show. Jorginho’s first half by numbers vs. AC Milan:100% pass accuracy3/3 ground duels won3 interceptions2 tackles won1 goalRunning the show. Jorginho’s first half by numbers vs. AC Milan:100% pass accuracy3/3 ground duels won3 interceptions 2 tackles won1 goalRunning the show. 💫 https://t.co/CLPAVTnfaD

With back-to-back games in the space of four days, Potter could hand him a deserved rest, with the in-form Ruben Loftus-Cheek getting a spot in midfield.

The 26-year-old midfielder has also been a standout player for the Blues this season. He will be hoping to get back into the starting XI against Aston Villa.

#1 Christian Pulisic for Raheem Sterling

Sterling has six-goal contributions for Chelsea this season

With 896 minutes under his belt in all competitions this season, Raheem Sterling has played the second-most games for the Blues, behind Thiago Silva.

Sterling has also been pivotal to Chelsea's attacking play, with the winger registering the highest goal contribution this season (6). He has scored four goals and provided two assists in all competitions.

However, the 27-year-old forward seems to be lacking a bit of rhythm at the moment and wasn't at his personal best against AC Milan.

Against Aston Villa, Potter could opt to go with Christian Pulisic, who was spectacular during the Blues' last league game at home to Wolves.

Lefty @CFCLefty Who are you starting on Sunday against Aston villa? Who are you starting on Sunday against Aston villa? https://t.co/75hfkBJFFl

The American winger seems to be finding his feet once again in blue colors after being handed game time by Potter. He capped his performance last weekend with a lovely taken goal against the Wanderers.

