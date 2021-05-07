4 possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrea Pirlo's arrival as Juventus' new head coach has seen the Italian giants fall far below their optimal levels. For the first time since 2011, the Old Lady has lost out on the Serie A title. They haven't been impressive in Europe either, humbled by Porto in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. But most shocking of all is that they are currently engaged in a race for the top 4 places in their domestic league. The team is struggling to make the cut for Champions League football next season, an unthinkable proposition by Juventus' lofty standards.

Amidst their below-par performances, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t MARCA) claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is "frustrated" and "lonely" at Juventus. The report further claimed that he could seek a move away from Turin.

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates," reports the Italian news outlet.

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Juventus at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

With rumors of his exit in the headlines, Juventus have reportedly said they would not be an obstacle to the Portuguese's transfer desires.

On that note, let's look at four potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Chinese Super League

Unusual, but perhaps not unreasonable.

Even before his exit from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move to China. Chinese clubs have spent exorbitant amounts of money on players and would make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world by quite some margin. While the rumor mill has grown faint with time, if Ronaldo were to exit Europe tomorrow, the CSL would be among his top options.

Needless to say, Chinese clubs will be relishing the opportunity to exploit their financial muscle to land the football heavyweight.

#3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo spent his peak years at Real Madrid.

Easily the most expected entry on the list, Cristiano Ronaldo spent his peak years at Real Madrid. He inspired Los Blancos to four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and two Supercopa de Espana trophies. The 36-year-old has previously said he would want to retire in Madrid.

Although Florentino Perez, in his conversation with El Chiringuito, thought it wise to pour cold water on the idea of a Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Santiago Bernabeu, it is writ large that Real Madrid fans would do anything in their power to bring the legendary forward back to the Spanish capital.

