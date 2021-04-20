Real Madrid president Florentino Perez provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo rumors

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to the club.

Perez addressed rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo's possible return to Real Madrid while in conversation with El Chiringuito soon after the announcement of the breakaway European Super League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, has been linked with a possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The rumors gained pace after Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals by Porto.

However, Perez has now clarified that Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Real Madrid as it 'doesn't make sense'.

“Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t returning to Madrid, he gave us a lot but his return makes no sense. I love him, but it doesn’t make sense — he is a Juventus player,” Perez said in the interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine trophy-laden years with Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 before moving to Juventus.

He won four UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles, along with winning four Ballon d'Ors to take his tally to five. Cristiano Ronaldo won a Ballon d'Or in 2008 during his time with Manchester United.

The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, @Cristiano! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 2, 2021

Along with addressing the Cristiano Ronaldo rumors, Perez also revealed whether Real Madrid are seriously considering signing Kylian Mbappe.

“I go out with a mask, nobody recognizes me and all the sudden I hear, ‘Presi, sign Mbappé!’, I tell them, ‘be calm’. It’s good, why lie? Madrid needs a change. We need to evolve. We have won a lot and we must recover the illusion, the desire to compete,” Perez said.

Real Madrid will not be banned from the Champions League: Florentino Perez

Perez is confident that Real Madrid will not be banned from participating in upcoming UCL semifinals

Florentino Perez, who has been named the president of the European Super League, confidently stated that Real Madrid will not be banned from participating in the upcoming 2020-21 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

“Players excluded from International matches or tournaments? That’s not going to happen. I want to assure every football player out there, they cannot stop you from playing with your National team. Threats from UEFA president? (Smirks) So be it. Real Madrid will not be banned from the Champions League. I guarantee it 100%, no one can take us out of the Champions League. UEFA has prepared the new format of UCL for 2024. In 2024, we will be dead. We’re not UEFA’s property, they can’t govern us. UEFA’s monopoly is over, a new era is coming.

“What UEFA’s president did today was unacceptable, disrespecting Agnelli [Juventus Chariman]. UEFA has to change. It’s ridiculous that the UEFA president can allow himself to insult the president of a huge European club. We don’t need these type of people in football. Disrespectful and unacceptable.

“How is La Liga going to lose value? How is Madrid not going to go with their best against Valencia? In Basketball we play the League and another competition like this which is the Euro League. They can coexist perfectly,” Perez said.

UEFA executive committee member and head of the Danish Football Association Jesper Moller has claimed that European football's governing body is all set to ban Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City from participating in the upcoming UCL semifinals.

Real Madrid and Chelsea are set to face off in the first semi-final on April 27 while Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain on April 28.