4 possible jersey numbers for Chelsea's new signing Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson is Chelsea's latest acquisition. The Blues paid a fee in the region of £30 million to acquire his services from Villarreal on an eight-year contract. He becomes the club's second summer signing after Christopher Nkunku who was roped in from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old Senegalese forward enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season which made the London club go for him. He scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 38 games across competitions for the Yellow Submarine. As per Sqwaka, he had a better shot conversion rate (32.43%) in La Liga last season, more than Kai Havertz (11.29%) and Christopher Nkunku (28.57%).

After an underwhelming 2022-23 season, the Blues are on a rebuild. They have hired an experienced Mauricio Pochettino and are also looking to strengthen their attacking department which has struggled over the years.

Jackson is a versatile attacker who can operate anywhere in the final third. His pace, height, dribbling abilities, and finishing skills make him a good addition to Pochettino's side.

Like every new signing, the question of what jersey number the Senegalese would wear at Chelsea arises. Thus, this article will look at four possible numbers that could be assigned to Nicolas Jackson

#4 Number 9

As a centre-forward this jersey number is the most ideal for Jackson. However, it is currently assigned to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But the club is currently clearing out their bloated squad and the Gabonese could exit Stamford Bridge this summer, making the number available for Jackson.

However, there have been concerns surrounding the No.9 at Chelsea as previous strikers who wore the number have all failed to deliver for the club. Notable names like Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, Fernando Torres, and Romelu Lukaku all failed to impress.

Current occupant Aubameyang also had a subpar 2022-23 season, managing just three goals and an assist in 21 games.

#3 Number 11

Another possible number that could be allocated to the Gambian-born forward is 11. This number was last worn by Portuguese forward Joao Felix and became vacant following the expiration of his loan deal with the west London club.

Number 11 is traditionally a winger's number and Jackson who can also operate on both the right and left flank could opt for it. He has also cited former Chelsea striker and club legend Didier Drogba (who wore jersey number 11) as one of his idols as seen on Chelsea's official website. He could pick the number as he looks to follow in the footsteps of the Ivorian.

#2 Number 19

Nicolas Jackson could also be given number 19 at Chelsea. Although an odd number for an attacker, it has been used by several attacking players at top clubs such as Lionel Messi, Diego Costa, Dwight Yorke, Mario Gotze and Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea fan favorite Tore Andre Flo, midfielder Scott Parker and Lassana Diarra have donned the jersey for the club in the past. The latest one to use no.19 was talented attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

Number 19 is soon to be vacated at the club as it was previously worn by Mason Mount. The Englishman has just completed his medical at Manchester United and is soon to be unveiled as a Red Devils player.

#1 Number 7

This number is another ideal jersey number for the Blues' latest recruit and is currently unoccupied. It was last worn by N'Golo Kante who left Chelsea this summer on a free transfer to Al Ittihad.

Jackson is not new to this number as it is what he currently wears for the Senegalese national team. He could relish the idea of wearing the same jersey number for club and country.

