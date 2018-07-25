Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 possible signings for Chelsea this summer

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.20K   //    25 Jul 2018, 02:20 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
FA Cup champions

With hindsight the 2017-18 season was below par for Chelsea despite ending it on a high note as they clinched the FA Cup title by triumphing over Manchester United in a razor-thin victory.

The club finished the Premier League in fifth place, which also means they won't be playing in Europe's top flight next season as they missed out on Champions League football. The Blues were also particularly underwhelming in the Champions League, losing out to Barcelona.

As a consequence, the Blues have undergone momentous changes over the course of the ongoing transfer market. Antonio Conte has been given the axe, Maurizio Sarri has taken up the managerial position, and Jorginho has been signed for €57m.

Nevertheless, The Pensioners are still on the prowl for more top quality players who boast the potential to thrive under the tutelage of the incoming manager.

On that note, let us take a look at Chelsea's 4 most likely signings this summer.

#4 Wilfried Zaha

Oxford United v Crystal Palace - Pre Season Friendly - Kassam Stadium
Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has been an instrumental part of Roy Hodgson's plans at Crystal Palace, and is expected to make a move away from the club this summer having turned the heads of many European high profile clubs like of Chelsea, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City with his sterling performances last season.

All the same, Chelsea have come to the fore as the front-runners for Zaha's signature. In the 2017-18 season, the 25 year old notched up a total of 9 goals and engineered 5 assists for his teammates.

Consequently, he has earned plaudits from his manager who could not help but shower his frontman with praise.

“We can’t ask any more than what he’s giving us,” Hodgson said.

#3 Daniele Rugani

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus FC - Serie A
Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani is a talented center-back who presently plies his trade at the Italian club Juventus. The Italian international is currently being intensely pursued by Maurizio Sarri who has first-hand knowledge of his undeniable flair, having coached him during his stint at Empoli.

While it can be argued that Rugani is not a household name in Serie A, it is largely owing to the cut throat competition at Juventus, a club widely praised for its mean looking rear-guard.

With the atrophying presence of David Luiz and the ageing Gary Cahill, the 23 year old could give the Chelsea defence a new lease of life.

Rugani's mental composure in possession, and excellent passing ability could furnish Sarri with a much needed center-back who can act as an alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly, instigating play from the back via short passes.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Gonzalo Higuaín Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
