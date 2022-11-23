4 potential buyers for Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed via a statement today (23 November) that the Glazers are exploring the option of selling the club. The Glazers have failed to win the Old Trafford faithful over and discontent has been rife during the course of their 17-year long reign.

It's a period which has seen Manchester United fall from the top and the Glazers' approach towards the club has ticked fans off. The Raine Group, which oversaw Chelsea's sale earlier this year, will act as Manchester United's financial advisor during the process.

Manchester United are valued at £3.75 billion. But the Glazers will be optimistic about fetching an amount far greater than that since Chelsea was bought by US businessman Todd Boehly for £4.25 billion in May.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five potential buyers for Manchester United.

#4 Dubai investors

General Views of Old Trafford home of Manchester United

Plenty of top European clubs now have owners from the Middle East and Manchester United could potentially go down that route too. Arabian Business has reported that investors in Dubai are interested in buying Manchester United.

Dubai's sovereign wealth fund has been viewed as a potential bidder for Manchester United in the event the club is put up for sale. Dubai has attempted to buy Manchester United in the past, with a $360 million deal falling through in 2007.

#3 Michael Knighton

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Michael Knighton, the former Manchester United director, tried to buy Manchester United in 1989 with a then-record £20 million bid. However, he later withdrew the offer and settled for a seat on the club's board. But he opined in August this year that he is looking to return with a consortium to buy the club.

Speaking to Man Utd The Religion in August, Knighton said:

"We are a club in crisis and we all know the reason why. We have an inept and frankly useless ownership who know little about this game of football.

"Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and those are my objectives. I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have got some good pledges and good finance."

Knighton addded:

"We are now working on the offer document. Remember, it is a hostile bid - that simply means that the club isn't officially for sale. But my intention is to present these owners with a legitimate, potent and commercial offer to say: 'You have run out of road, it's time go, because your time is up'."

Sky News @SkyNews



Read more: Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton is putting his own ambitions to buy the struggling club on hold to back Sir Jim Ratcliffe to become the new owner.Read more: trib.al/PMdbzat Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton is putting his own ambitions to buy the struggling club on hold to back Sir Jim Ratcliffe to become the new owner.Read more: trib.al/PMdbzat https://t.co/hXoEbunewr

#2 New York Investors

General Views of Old Trafford home of Manchester United

Stretty News claims that a New York-based investment fund is considering tabling a takeover bid for Manchester United. As per the report, the situation is 'very much real' and discussions have already taken place regarding the possibility of a deal.

Whether or not the Manchester United fanbase will be happy to see the club under American ownership once again remains to be seen. The Premier League outfit has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012.

The investors haven't been named and it would be too soon to rule out the possibility of such a deal going over the line.

#1 Sir Jim Ratcliffe

INEOS And Mercedes Sporting Announcement

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's wealthiest man and is a Manchester United fan. He has already invested heavily in sporting projects and currently owns Nice Football Club and has shares in Formula 1 outfit Mercedes. Ratcliffe serves as the CEO of the Ineos Chemicals Group and has a net worth of around $20 billion.

Speaking at a a Financial Times event in October, Ratcliffe discussed his interest in buying Manchester United. He went on to insist that the Glazers have no interest in selling the club and that he would have definitely considered a purchase in the summer.

Ratcliffe said:

“They (The Glazers) don't want to sell it. It's owned by the six children of the father and they don't want to sell it.

“If it had been for sale in the summer then, yes, we would have probably had a go following on from the Chelsea thing, but we can't sit around hoping that one day Manchester United will become available."

But the situation has changed now with the Glazers ready to explore options regarding the sale of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over the club would delight Manchester United fans.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos is DECLINING to comment on potential interest in buying Manchester United after the Glazers formally put the club on the market. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos is DECLINING to comment on potential interest in buying Manchester United after the Glazers formally put the club on the market. @TelegraphSport 🚨 Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos is DECLINING to comment on potential interest in buying Manchester United after the Glazers formally put the club on the market. @TelegraphSport 🔴✅

Get Morocco vs Croatia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes