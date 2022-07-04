4 potential exits Chelsea could regret this summer

Chelsea are tipped to have a very busy 2022 summer transfer window with a lot of incoming and outgoing activity at the club.

They are yet to sign any new players though.

Regarding outgoings, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are among the first-team players who have left this summer. While Lukaku has left on a loan deal to former club Inter, the two defenders have joined La Liga powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

It is also expected that more players could still possibly leave Chelsea either on loan or on permanent transfer deals. Some players could also be used in player-swap deals to secure incoming transfers.

LDN @LDNFootbalI • £1.75 billion of funding over the next ten years legally guaranteed.

• Minimum of £200m spend committed this summer before player sales.



78/84 days left of the transfer window. 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, Chelsea fans. • £1.75 billion of funding over the next ten years legally guaranteed.• Minimum of £200m spend committed this summer before player sales. 78/84 days left of the transfer window. 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, Chelsea fans. https://t.co/nRlD99CvJ5

Historically, the Blues haven't really been lucky in terms of player sales. This is because most players who leave Chelsea tend to do well at their respective new clubs.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Tino Livramento are among numerous players Chelsea will probably regret letting go.

Hence, the Blues will need to be very careful this summer in terms of potential outgoing transfers. As such, this article will take a look at some players Chelsea could regret losing this summer window.

#4 Armando Broja

Broja scored nine goals for Southampton last season

Reports, as seen in Goal, show that Premier League clubs such as West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton are keen on signing Broja this summer.

While the Blues are still yet undecided about the Albanian's future, there is a possibility that Chelsea could cash in on him should a suitable offer arrive.

However, considering Broja's potential, selling the young striker this summer could be a transfer decision Chelsea could regret.

The 20-year-old Albanian striker made a relatively decent debut in the Premier League while on loan at Southampton last season. He scored nine goals for the Saints, with six of those coming in the league.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Still just 20 years old. What a talent. 9 goals in 17 starts this season for Armando Broja…Still just 20 years old. What a talent. 9 goals in 17 starts this season for Armando Broja… 👏Still just 20 years old. What a talent. https://t.co/Fr37majml1

Broja is definitely a player who has what it takes to make it on the biggest stage. It would be a shame for the Blues to eventually sell the Armanian without giving him adequate time to prove himself at Chelsea.

#3 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek is an excellent ball-carrying midfielder

Another player Chelsea could possibly regret letting go of this summer will be none other than English midfielder Loftus-Cheek.

Reports, as seen in Sports Illustrated, indicate that the London club could be willing to offer Loftus-Cheek in exchange for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

Former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri seems keen to bring the highly rated midfielder to Italy, having worked with him in West London.

However, losing Loftus-Cheek could be one transfer decision that the London club could regret in the future. The 26-year-old had a decent 2021-22 campaign where he scored one goal and registered four assists.

Loftus-Cheek is also one of the best press-resistant midfielders at Stamford Bridge and is often deployed at the base of the Blues' midfield.

Chelsea Database @ChelseaDatabase



If we can switch up the system to accommodate ‘8s’, he will flourish like in 18/19 before his injury.

Trust in RLC. Ruben Loftus-Cheek provided the most ‘On-Ball Value’ with his dribbles and ball carries for Chelsea last season. 8th best overall. Followed up by Reece James.If we can switch up the system to accommodate ‘8s’, he will flourish like in 18/19 before his injury.Trust in RLC. Ruben Loftus-Cheek provided the most ‘On-Ball Value’ with his dribbles and ball carries for Chelsea last season. 8th best overall. Followed up by Reece James.If we can switch up the system to accommodate ‘8s’, he will flourish like in 18/19 before his injury. Trust in RLC.💪 https://t.co/S1bjFEXeqS

His ball-carrying ability is also unmatched in the Blues team and is also crucial in transitioning from defense to attack. Although his end product may be poor, Loftus-Cheek is definitely worth keeping.

#2 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech scored eight goals last season

The Moroccan winger is also another Blues player who could be heading for the exit door this summer, as per Sky Sports.

Italian champions AC Milan are keen on signing the 29-year-old winger on loan and Chelsea are said to be willing to strike a deal.

However, this is one transfer decision that Chelsea could possibly regret as well, due to the potential Ziyech possesses as a winger.

On his day, the Moroccan is arguably one of the Blues' most creative forward players. Also, with the challenge the London club are currently facing in signing a right-wing forward, it wouldn't be wise to sell Ziyech.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ranking Chelsea's forward players by WS rating in the Premier League last season:



Mason Mount - 7.19

Hakim Ziyech - 6.92

Kai Havertz - 6.85

Romelu Lukaku - 6.83

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.77

Christian Pulisic - 6.67

Timo Werner - 6.53 Ranking Chelsea's forward players by WS rating in the Premier League last season:Mason Mount - 7.19Hakim Ziyech - 6.92Kai Havertz - 6.85Romelu Lukaku - 6.83Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.77Christian Pulisic - 6.67Timo Werner - 6.53 👀 Ranking Chelsea's forward players by WS rating in the Premier League last season:1️⃣ Mason Mount - 7.192️⃣ Hakim Ziyech - 6.923️⃣ Kai Havertz - 6.854️⃣ Romelu Lukaku - 6.835️⃣ Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.776️⃣ Christian Pulisic - 6.677️⃣ Timo Werner - 6.53

The 29-year-old star registered eight goals and six assists last season despite not being utilized in his preferred wide position.Tuchel played Ziyech as an inside forward on most occasions and it didn't really suit the Moroccan.

Rather than sell Ziyech, Tuchel should put more effort into playing the winger to his strengths and that is as a wide player.

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta has spent 10 seasons at Chelsea

Another player the Blues will possibly regret selling this summer is club captain Azplicueta, who is attracting interest from Barcelona, as seen in Tribal Football.

Losing a player like Azpilicueta in such a period for the Blues could be devastating. His leadership qualities and dedication could be greatly missed on and off the pitch. However, it is learnt that the player himself might be keen on a return to Spain.

The Spaniard has been a consistent and passionate leader at Stamford Bridge. He also offers a lot on the pitch, as his versatily is very much commendable.

Azpilicueta has played as a right-back, right-centre-back, left-back, left-centre-back and also as a centre-back for the Blues. He is definitely a player who would be very difficult to replace at Stamford Bridge.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Thiago Silva on Azpilicueta: "There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, and he is one of them. He’s a spectacular player, a super-professional who certainly deserves to be where he is. Azpilicueta has tremendous qualities." Thiago Silva on Azpilicueta: "There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, and he is one of them. He’s a spectacular player, a super-professional who certainly deserves to be where he is. Azpilicueta has tremendous qualities." https://t.co/JfVmIpGdlv

The 32-year-old defender has played a combined total of 474 appearances for the Blues, scoring 17 goals and providing 55 assists. He has also guided the London club to nine trophies so far.

