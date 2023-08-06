4 potential Harry Kane replacements Tottenham Hotspur could target

Over the years, Tottenham Hotspur's star man Harry Kane has consistently been linked with a move away from the club. However, nothing has ever materialised and Kane has continued to lead the line exceptionally well for Spurs. His performances have seen him score 213 goals in 320 Premier League games.

Despite the goals, Spurs have failed to win a single trophy during Kane's time, and with just one year left he could be on his way out. According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich met with Spurs to discuss Kane but the two clubs were left with a £25m gap in the player's valuation.

With Bayern pushing and getting closer to Spurs asking price, there are real concerns they will have to replace their star man. So how do you replace one of the world's most consistent strikers? Let's find out some options they might explore.

#1 Brennan Johnson - Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson

According to MailSport, Spurs are interested in Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. The rumoured fee of £50m would allow Spurs to use some of the fee recieved for Kane to strengthen other positions.

Johnson was vital in Nottingham Forest's survival last year as he appeared in all 38 of their Premier League games. He managed to score eight and assists three in over the course of the league season.

The Welshman is only 22 years old and would be unlikely to come in and fill Kane's boots straight away. However, with time to develop and after sharing the striker role with current Spurs man, Richarlison, he could provide a great option in the future.

#2 Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt

Randal Kolo-Muani

Randal Kolo Muani is a player who has gained attention across Europe following his season with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman scored 15 goals and assisted 11 in 32 Bundesliga games.

At 6ft2, Kolo Muani is an incredibly quick player who possesses great dribbling abilities. The France national team manager Didier Deschamps described him as a player with a significant presence, an ability to make runs in behind, and great finishing abilities.

The 24-year-old would be an expensive option but is one of the highest rated strikers in Europe at the moment. He could be the best option to replace Kane up front at Spurs.

#3 Alejo Veliz - Rosario Central

Alejo Veliz (yellow and blue)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alejo Veliz has agreed personal terms with Spurs. At just 19, Veliz is unlikely to replace Kane directly with Spurs having spent £60m on Brazillian striker Richarlison last summer.

His signing could give Richarlison the opportunity to get a run in the side with Veliz providing backup. The Argentinian striker scored 11 goals in 23 Argentine Premier Division games last season.

Spurs fans could take some encouragement from the fact that Manchester City's Julian Alvarez came from the same league. Since arriving at City, Alvarez has looked an excellent acquisition, and Veliz might have a similar impact.

#4 Jonathan David - LOSC Lille

Jonathan David

Jonathan David had an explosive season last year with LOSC Lille as he scored 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games, with only Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette getting more.

David has the physical presence to adapt to the Premier League and possesses great pace along with clinical goalscoring abilities.

At 23 years old, David could potentially lead the line for years to come at Spurs but it is unlikely the Canadian will come cheap. He has been linked with a move away this summer but with Kane potentially leaving it could be the perfect match for player and club.