4 Premier League summer signings by big six teams who have suffered from lack of game time

The 2022 summer transfer market was an unprecedented one for the English Premier League. The net spend of English clubs in the 2022 transfer market was €1.35 billion (via ESPN).

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City strengthened their squads with a sizeable number of new recruits in the summer.

Even newly-promoted Nottingham Forest went shoulder-to-shoulder with the big clubs as they went on a spending spree, bringing in as many as 21 new players.

Signing for a new club is one thing, but finding your foot in a new environment is another. Some players move to new clubs and hit the ground running, while others find it hard to even get regular playing time.

Let's take a look at four players signed by the Premier League "Big 6" clubs who have suffered from a lack of game time.

#5 Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka is still in sreach of his Chelsea debut

Carney Chukwuemeaka was one of Chelsea's major signings of the summer. The West London club paid £20 million to get the services of the English youngster from Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old had a decent 2021-22 campaign under coach Steven Gerrard. Although he featured mostly from the bench, Chukwuemeka made 12 appearances in the Premier League for the Villians last season.

However, since making the move to Stamford Bridge, he is yet to play a game. His only appearance in a blue shirt this season was with the Chelsea youth side.

Felix @FelixJohnston_



Already came in with so much promise, but in the past weeks he’s scored a brace off the bench in a friendly & won POTT (yet again) for England.



Potter seems the perfect manager to integrate him too. Genuinely can’t wait to see Carney Chukwuemeka fully integrated at Chelsea.Already came in with so much promise, but in the past weeks he’s scored a brace off the bench in a friendly & won POTT (yet again) for England.Potter seems the perfect manager to integrate him too. Genuinely can’t wait to see Carney Chukwuemeka fully integrated at Chelsea.Already came in with so much promise, but in the past weeks he’s scored a brace off the bench in a friendly & won POTT (yet again) for England.Potter seems the perfect manager to integrate him too. 👀 https://t.co/Cd7nJNV52F

He was named on the bench by Thomas Tuchel in the league games versus Leeds United and Southampton but did not feature. The former Aston Villa star was also an unused substitute in the Blues' UEFA Champions League fixtures against Dinamo Zagbreb and RB Salzburg.

It is still early days and things could change for Chukwuemeka. Hopefully he impresses new coach Graham Potter and makes his Chelsea debut sooner rather than later.

#4 Djed Spence

Djed Spence has played just one minute of Premier league action

Djed Spence caught the eye of Tottenham scouts after a brilliant 2021-22 season with Championship side Nottingham Forest (on loan from Middlesbrough). He has registered three goals and five assists in 46 appearances for Forest and helped them gain promotion to the top-flight.

Spurs spent £20 million on Spence to bring him to North London. However, since moving to the top division, the 22-year-old has only played one minute for Antonio Conte's side.

He was subbed on late in the game during Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on September 28. Conte continues to deploy Emerson Royal at right-back, leaving Spence either on the bench or out of the matchday squad.

Last Word On Spurs @LastWordOnSpurs Antonio Conte on Djed Spence, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty:



🗣“For Skippy, it was important. It was the same for Matthew, for Spence to play games, for sure Skippy played his last game in January and has been suffering a bit to find again his physical condition."



#THFC #COYS Antonio Conte on Djed Spence, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty:🗣“For Skippy, it was important. It was the same for Matthew, for Spence to play games, for sure Skippy played his last game in January and has been suffering a bit to find again his physical condition." 🇮🇹Antonio Conte on Djed Spence, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty:🗣“For Skippy, it was important. It was the same for Matthew, for Spence to play games, for sure Skippy played his last game in January and has been suffering a bit to find again his physical condition."#THFC #COYS https://t.co/FuHJccIgrv

#2 Marquinhos

Marquinhos is yet to register a single minute in the Premier League

Brazilian youngster Marquinhos is another Premier League "Big 6" summer signing who has suffered from a lack of game time this season. The 19-year-old right winger was Arsenal's first signing of the summer. He joined the club from Brazilian side Sao Paulo for a fee in the region of £3 million.

Marquinhos is yet to feature for the first-team in the Premier League. However, he has made three appearances for Arsenal U21 and registered three goals and an assist.

His performances with the youth team earned him a start in the Gunners' UEFA Europa League game against FC Zurich. The young lad showcased his qualities by registering a goal and an assist in his side's 2-1 victory over the Swiss club.

Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time has been primarily due to injuries since his move from Leeds United in the summer. However, at the moment Rodri still looks like the first-choice defensive midfield option in Manchester City's starting XI.

The Englishman, who cost the Cityzens £50 million, has seen only 13 minutes of action across competitions this season. Phillips is a quality player and it will be interesting to see if he can challenge Rodri for a starting eleven spot.

Phillips recently underwent shoulder surgery, which will deny him game time for a few more weeks.

City Zone @City_Zone_ [🎙️] Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips: "He feels good, the surgery was good. He is getting better the mobility. He took the right decision, otherwise he couldn't move forward. Every training session he was out. Hopefully he can be back in time to go to WC and be back with us." [🎙️] Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips: "He feels good, the surgery was good. He is getting better the mobility. He took the right decision, otherwise he couldn't move forward. Every training session he was out. Hopefully he can be back in time to go to WC and be back with us."

He was one of Leeds United's best players and needs game time to regain his confidence with his new club.

