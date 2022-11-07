4 Premier League players with the most goals scored across all competitions this season

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has witnessed a barrage of goals in almost every game-week this season. Some of the highest-scoring teams in the league so far include the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's team have already hit the 30+ goal mark alongside Arsenal, while Newcastle United, Spurs and Liverpool have all scored above 25 goals.

A couple of players have also been in astronomical form in front of goal for their club sides this season. On that note, let's take a look at the highest-scoring Premier League players in all competitions.

#4 Aleksandar Mitrović - 9 Goals

Mitrovic has nine league goals this season

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović is currently one of the most underrated players in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The 28-year-old forward has been prolific up front for newly promoted side Fulham, who themselves have been solid this season. They are in the top half of the league standings after 14 games.

Mitrović, on the other hand, has scored a total of nine goals this season. He is currently the third highest-scoring player in the league and the fourth in all competitions.

DANI APP @_DaniApp10 Only Erling Haaland (17) and Harry Kane (10) have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic (9) in the Premier League this season.



#MCIFUL Only Erling Haaland (17) and Harry Kane (10) have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic (9) in the Premier League this season. 🔥 Only Erling Haaland (17) and Harry Kane (10) have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic (9) in the Premier League this season.#MCIFUL https://t.co/FMAQ6LdXhh

The Serb has demonstrated his goal-scoring ability in the league this season, scoring nine out of Fulham's combined tally of 23 goals. Recall that Mitrović netted an impressive 43 goals in the Championship last season.

#3 Harry Kane - 12 Goals

Kane has scored 11 Premier League goals this season

Another prolific Premier League goal scorer in the 2022-23 football campaign has been Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old forward has enjoyed a decent run of games in front of goal this season for Antonio Conte's Spurs team.

Harry Kane @HKane Disappointed we didn’t find an equaliser but we’ve just got to be better in big games and in the first half especially. Big push to finish strong before the World Cup. Disappointed we didn’t find an equaliser but we’ve just got to be better in big games and in the first half especially. Big push to finish strong before the World Cup. https://t.co/A4klMCEmUd

Kane has already bagged a combined total of 12 goals, making him the third-highest goal-scoring Premier League player in all competitions.

He has scored 11 goals in the league for Spurs, while also registering one goal in the UEFA Champions League.

#2 Mohamed Salah - 14 Goals

Salah is Liverpool's top goal scorer this season

The Egyptian has continued to show his worth in front of goal this season, despite Liverpool's underwhelming start to the 2022-23 football campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's team have struggled to maintain some sort of stability this season and are currently eighth in the standings after 13 games.

Despite their poor showing on numerous occasions, the Reds have still been prolific in front of goal this season with their defense being a major culprit.

Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, has scored the most goals for Liverpool this season. He is also the second-highest scorer Premier League player in all competitions so far.

Liverpool FC @LFC



doubling our lead and his goals for the afternoon with this deft finish Composure @MoSalah doubling our lead and his goals for the afternoon with this deft finish Composure 💯@MoSalah doubling our lead and his goals for the afternoon with this deft finish 👌 https://t.co/gzrZDZzenA

The 30-year-old forward has netted a combined total of 14 goals. Six have come in the league, while seven in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Community Shield.

#1 Erling Haaland - 23 Goals

Haaland has scored 18 Premier League goals this season

Very few players in Europe can match Erling Haaland's goal-scoring exploits this season, as he has been exceptional for Manchester City.

The 22-year-old forward was one of the most high-profile transfer signings this summer. City spent a total of £51 million to secure his services from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland seems to be justifying every penny the Citizens spent on him, judging by his form in front of the goal. He has so far scored a combined total of 23 goals in all competitions.

18 of those goals have come in the Premier League this season, while five have come in the UEFA Champions League. He is currently leading this season's goal scorers chart in the league.

Poll : 0 votes