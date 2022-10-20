4 Premier League players who could leave their current clubs in January due to lack of game time

The January 2023 transfer window could witness a couple of high-profile moves, as it will officially open almost immediately after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Many players who impress during the competition in Qatar will be in high demand from clubs in need of their services.

For some other players, their lack of minutes in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign could prompt them to change clubs in January next year.

A couple of high-profile players, especially in the Premier League, haven't been handed much playing time this season by their club managers.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four such players who could possibly be on a move in January.

#4 Denis Zakaria

Zakaria could leave Chelsea in January

Signed on loan from Juventus on deadline day by Chelsea, expectations were high upon his arrival in the Premier League this summer.

However, very little has been seen of Denis Zakaria as to what he can offer the Blues due to the scarcity of game time for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old Switzerland international is yet to taste a single minute of football action this season in all competitions for Chelsea.

Zakaria has since been overlooked by both former manag Thomas Tuchel and now presently Graham Potter in several games for the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“There is no talk of anything. He's an important member of the team, he's been patient and waiting for his chance”. Graham Potter on Denis Zakaria: “No decision has been made. Denis has been training well, ready to help the team”.“There is no talk of anything. He's an important member of the team, he's been patient and waiting for his chance”. Graham Potter on Denis Zakaria: “No decision has been made. Denis has been training well, ready to help the team”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“There is no talk of anything. He's an important member of the team, he's been patient and waiting for his chance”. https://t.co/gpH0LfAfiT

The player may be waiting for his opportunity to prove himself at Stamford Bridge. However, should the situation not improve, he could possibly cut short his disappointing loan spell by January.

#3 Arthur Melo

Melo has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup due to injury

Another Premier League player whose loan spell has been going quite according to plan is Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

The 26-year-old player joined Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team this summer on loan from Italian giants Juventus, with an option to make his deal permanent.

Despite the optimism surrounding his transfer to the Premier League, Arthur hasn't been a regular figure in Liverpool's team. This is despite the Reds' need for reinforcements in midfield.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥲 Arthur Melo provides a message regarding his injury via instagram Arthur Melo provides a message regarding his injury via instagram🇧🇷🥲 https://t.co/sDK6AvcUxl

The former Barcelona player has been restricted to just a substitute appearance in the UEFA Champions League against Napoli this season.

He is currently nursing an injury which has ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup. Arthur could possibly seek regular minutes away from Liverpool should he return to action before the end of the January transfer window next year.

#2 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has started only one game for Chelsea this season

The Moroccan winger was among the few Chelsea players who were tipped to leave the club during the summer transfer window. However, the move never materialized for the player.

Ziyech has found game time very difficult to come by at Chelsea this season. He has only been restricted to 122 minutes of football action this season in all competitions.

The 29-year-old has started just one game for the west London side this season and is presently down the pecking order for attackers under Potter.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Ziyech situation will be clarified in the next months after talks collapsed with Ajax in August. No meeting took place today in Milan for Hakim Ziyech, despite rumours. Sebastien Ledure met with AC Milan board but he’s not representing the Chelsea player.Ziyech situation will be clarified in the next months after talks collapsed with Ajax in August. No meeting took place today in Milan for Hakim Ziyech, despite rumours. Sebastien Ledure met with AC Milan board but he’s not representing the Chelsea player. 🔵🇲🇦 #CFCZiyech situation will be clarified in the next months after talks collapsed with Ajax in August. https://t.co/zdKRrH4J8Z

He could be a possible January transfer target for clubs, especially the likes of AC Milan and Ajax, who were also linked with him in the summer (via Sempre Milan).

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January

It keeps going from bad to worse for one of the world's most decorated player, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Manchester United.

The Portuguese veteran is currently experiencing a difficult period at Old Trafford with a scarcity of game time under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo was initially the subject of multiple transfer interest over the summer. However, he ended up staying put at Manchester United for the ongoing campaign.

The 37-year-old forward has been restricted to just 345 minutes of Premier League action, starting just two of the Red Devils' 10 games this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle.Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFCErik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. https://t.co/Ll4raQovL8

Ronaldo is currently on course to have his worst ever individual season in 15 years. He has only registered two goals and one assist in all competitions.

He recently walked down the tunnel as a substitute during Manchester United's home win against Tottenham Hotspur while the game was still on.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's actions may indicate that he isn't satisfied with his current situation at Old Trafford and could opt for a January move.

