4 Premier League players whose injuries have affected their clubs the most this season

Injuries are unavoidable in the footballing world. Sadly, we've had talented footballers whose careers have been ruined by injuries.

To start with, we could mention players such as Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Ousmane Dembele. While teams like Spurs and Arsenal are presently thriving in the league, there are numerous players whose injuries have affected the general performance of their teams in the ongoing season.

With that being said, this writing will evaluate four players whose injuries have affected their respective teams in the current season so far.

#4 Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Frenchman was a player that was targeted by big-name Premier League clubs last summer due to his attacking intuition and ability to advance with the ball from the right flank.

The youngster is currently battling a hamstring injury that he sustained while on international duty with France's U-21 squad in June 2023.

When you take a look at the attack of Crystal Palace this season, they've only netted seven league goals in eight games. There's no doubt that his attacking intuition has been missed given the club's drop in goalscoring numbers.

#3 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC: Premier League Summer Series

While Chelsea's attack is currently battling to score goals, one player that could have been able to remedy this is the injured Christopher Nkunku.

The French forward suffered a knee injury during the pre-season, and he's anticipated to be back in November 2023.

Chelsea are currently ranked 11th in the league standings, and their inconsistency could be attributed to the weak performance of the attack. Hence, things might have been better if he was available.

#2 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

If you are looking for a backline that has shipped-in goals due to the unavailability of a key player in the Premier League, you could talk about the defense of Manchester United.

Even if Martinez has featured in five out of eight Manchester United league games this season, his constant battle with a reoccurring foot injury has affected the defense in general as they have shipped-in 12 league goals this season.

While the poor performance of the squad can be attributed to the weak defense, there's no doubt that the Red Devils are missing the commanding defensive presence of the Argentine.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Removing Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City's midfield is like collapsing the attacking aspect of the midfield in general, as he has been the engine room of the midfield in recent years.

If you've been watching the Citizens in the league this season, you would agree that he has been missed. The midfield is presently struggling without his presence, especially in terms of chance creation.

Having registered only one appearance in the league this season, De Bruyne is recovering from a severe hamstring injury, as his return date still remains uncertain.