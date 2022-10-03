4 Premier League records Erling Haaland could break this season

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is having a terrific 2022-23 season. The Norway international joined the Cityzens this summer from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million and has settled in perfectly to life in England.

He has taken the Premier League by storm and is looking to fire Pep Guardiola's side to a third consecutive league title win. He currently tops the league goalscorers chart with 14 goals from eight matches.

Football Daily @footballdaily 📸 Erling Haaland in training ahead of his first Manchester derby this weekend 📸 Erling Haaland in training ahead of his first Manchester derby this weekend https://t.co/NBvT1IJwqF

Not all players hit the ground running instantly in the Premier League, but Haaland has made it look so easy.

The former Dortmund star has proven to be a born goalscorer, smashing goalscoring records in the Premier League this campaign. He will achieve more milestones if he continues in such form.

Thus, we shall be looking at four Premier League records he could shatter this season.

#4 Most Premier League goals in a single season

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Haaland is on course to win the league's Golden Boot in his debut season in England. He is currently scoring at a rate of almost two goals per game (14 goals in eight matches).

If he continues scoring at this ratio, the Norwegian striker will theoretically net close to 60 goals before the season ends.

He could break Andy Cole, Alan Shearer and Mohamed Salah's goal record for a single season.

B/R Football @brfootball



Eyes on the prize Erling Haaland (14) already has twice as many Premier League goals as the next highest scorer Harry Kane (7).Eyes on the prize Erling Haaland (14) already has twice as many Premier League goals as the next highest scorer Harry Kane (7).Eyes on the prize 👀 https://t.co/5cV8OWtWjM

Cole and Shearer both scored 34 goals in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons, respectively. That was when there were 42 league games in a season.

Salah holds the record in the current league format. He scored 32 goals in 38 matches in the 2017-18 campaign.

Haaland needs 19 more goals to break Salah's record and 21 to smash that of Cole and Shearer.

#3 Most hat-tricks in a single season

Manchester City Training Session And Press Conference

The English Premier League has seen just eight matchdays so far this season, and Haaland already has three hat-tricks to his name.

His most recent hat-trick came in the 6-3 thumping of Manchester United in the Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Former Newcastle United and Premier League legend Alan Shearer is the current holder for most hat-tricks in a single campaign. In the 1995-96 season, Shearer netted a record five hat-tricks.

Haaland has 30 games to score three more hat-tricks to break this unprecedented record.

#2 Most consecutive league goals

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy currently holds the record for the longest goalscoring streak in the Premier League.

The Englishman set this record of scoring in 11 consecutive league matches in the 2015-16 season. He scored 12 goals in 11 games to overtake the previous holder Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored in 10 consecutive games.

Haaland could topple this record as it stands. He has scored in his last six league games, registering 12 goals in the process. To break Vardy's record, he'll have to score in City's next six successive league fixtures.

Vardy ended the 2015-16 season with 23 goals, helping the Foxes to a miraculous title win.

#1 Most league goals by a Manchester City player in a single season

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Another record the Manchester City star could also shatter this season is the most league goals by a City player in a single season.

Former Argentina international Sergio Aguero is the current holder of this record. Aguero's highest goal tally in a single Premier League season for Manchester City was 26 in the 2014-15 campaign. That season, he finished as the league's highest goalscorer and won the Golden Boot.

Haaland currently has 14 goals in eight matches. He needs 13 more from 30 matches to overtake Aguero's record.

Manchester City legend Aguero is the club's all-time record goalscorer. He scored 260 goals and provided 76 assists in 390 appearances for the Cityzens. Haaland will also have his eyes on that record provided he stays with the club for that long.

