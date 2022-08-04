4 Premier League stars who switched jersey numbers ahead of the new season

We are just a few days away from the commencement of the new Premier League season. The 2022-23 campaign will kick-off with Arsenal facing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

Clubs in the English top-flight have been busy over the past few weeks preparing for the new campaign.

The new season will usher in new challenges and objectives for each team. We shall also see newly recruited players make their mark in the league while the old players look to better themselves.

Players are eligible to switch jersey numbers before the start of the new campaign. Thus, some Premier League stars have been handed their preferred kit numbers for the new season.

We shall be looking at four Premier League stars who switched jersey numbers ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#4 Dele Alli

Dele Alli was one of the most promising youngsters in the Premier League a few seasons ago. The 26-year-old won the PFA Young Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons (2015-16, 2016-17) while playing for Tottenham Hotspur.

He also played a crucial role in the Lilywhites' run to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season.

He scored 66 goals and provided 60 assists in 268 matches for Tottenham.

However, Alli lost his place in the first-team under Jose Mourinho's tenure as manager in the 2020-21 season. He struggled for games following a major dip in form.

The Englishman became surplus to requirements at Spurs and was sold to Everton in the January 2022 window.

Alli was assigned the No. 36 jersey upon signing for the Toffees as his preferred No. 20, which he wore at Tottenham, was already occupied by Cenk Tosun.

However, the Turkish striker was sold to Besiktas this summer, making the number available for the former Spurs midfielder.

#3 Aaron Ramsdale

England shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale was impressive in his first season (2021-22) at the Emirates. The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Sheffield United last summer and went ahead to claim the first-team spot.

He displaced Bernd Leno to become Mikel Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper.

His terrific performances between the sticks won vital points for Arsenal last term. Ramsdale made 90 saves and kept 12 clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances for the north London club.

Leno joined newly-promoted Fulham this summer. Post that, Ramsdale was assigned the No.1 jersey, switching from No. 32 which he previously wore in the 2021-22 campaign.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Another player who will be donning a new jersey number in the 2022-23 season is Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker was handed the No. 8 jersey following Juan Mata's exit from the club this summer after the expiration of his contract.

Fernandes previously wore jersey No. 18 for the Red Devils, but will now wear the ideal number for his position.

He will be looking towards improving his performances from last season under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored 50 goals and provided 38 assists in 125 matches for Manchester United so far.

Last term, the 27-year-old failed to deliver at an optimum level as he registered just 10 goals and 14 assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

#1 Joao Cancelo

One player who played a crucial role in Manchester City's title win last season was left-back Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese was by far one of City's best players of the previous campaign.

The 27-year-old's performances in the league last season earned him a nomination for the Premier League's 'Player of the Year' award.

He provided seven assists and scored one goal in 36 league games for the Cityzens.

Last season, the Portuguese wore jersey No. 27. However, after Raheem Sterling left the exit for Chelsea, he was assigned No. 7 for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

