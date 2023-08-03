4 Premier League strikers to watch out for in the 2023-24 campaign 

The obligation of any striker in today's world is to find the back of the net and to amplify the broad outlook of the attack. While it can be contended that the Premier League has the best array of gifted strikers at their disposal, the wait to the start of the Premier League 2023-24 campaign is almost over. Numerous new signings are expected to make their debut in the league.

While the league is set to commence on the 11th of August 2023, this article will examine four strikers to watch out for in the 2023-24 season. Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#4 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC: Premier League Summer Series

A huge responsibility has been given to Chelsea's new forward, Nicolas Jackson, who joined the club for €37 million in July 2023.

The above is established on the fact that one of the areas that the Blues strived the most last campaign was in terms of goalscoring as they netted only 38 Premier League goals. While it could be noted that the number above is porous for a big-name team like Chelsea, Jackson was signed to boost the attacking numbers.

Now, the onus is on the Senegalese forward to deliver in the attack. Having netted 13 goals and registered six assists in 47 games while he was at Villarreal, Jackson is one of the fresh strikers to watch out for in the highly anticipated 2023-24 season.

#3 Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

(yet to be confirmed by clubs)

Hojlund has completed his medical and he's set to join Manchester United

Whenever a player is signed as the Red Devil's striker, there's a form of pressure that is attached to the player as he's highly anticipated to score goals and go head-to-head with other rival strikers.

Hojlund is a brilliant striker and his finishing proficiency has proven to be terrific in recent times. Having previously netted 10 goals and registered four assists in 34 appearances for Atalanta before joining the Red Devils, the Danish forward is expected to contend with several other strikers like Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the player has completed his medical at Carrington and he might be unveiled this weekend.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Leicester City: Pre-Season Friendly

The 2023-24 campaign is a fresh recourse for the Uruguayan to establish himself, as he battled to remain consistent last season. Nunez penned his signature to join Liverpool from Benfica for €80 million in July 2022, but he has plainly not lived up to his price tag.

The Uruguay forward has netted 15 goals and registered four assists in 42 games for the Reds so far. However, in the current pre-season games, he has been efficient in front of goal as he has netted four goals in 135 minutes played. The above is a good development and a decent moral boost for him going into the new season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

Conquering the obstacles and coming out on top in the Premier League in your very first season is the dream of every forward. However, while the above is a very complicated assignment to fulfill, Haaland is one of the few players that were able to do that.

The Norwegian number nine joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in July 2022 and he has scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 games for the club. Now, all eyes will be on him as he's expected to retain consistency as the competition among strikers will certainly intensify. How Haaland will perform remains a question that will be answered during the course of the new season.