4 PSG players who have improved under Mauricio Pochettino

When a star-studded PSG fired Thomas Tuchel before the turn of the year, it came as a shock to many football fans across Europe. After all, the German manager had taken Paris Saint-Germain to the first Champions League final in the club's history only a few months earlier.

Notably, Tuchel left for Stamford Bridge and would carry Chelsea to win the Champions League.

A new figure emerged at the start of the year in the form of Tottenham's former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Since his appointment at the helm of the Parisian club, the Argentine has managed 46 games and lost nine.

This season, PSG have lost just once, a Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennais. As good as his stats seem, they're worse than Thomas Tuchel's. The German manager notably lost only four games in his first 46 games at PSG.

However, Tuchel did not have what Mauricio Pochettino currently has at his disposal: the attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi. PSG's remarkable recruitment this summer has also infused the club with key defensive stalwarts like Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The PSG outfit look set to win the Champions League on paper, but results tell a different story. Aside from the occasional burst of brilliance, the team is struggling to find their balance and cohesiveness on the field. The new players arguably need some time to gel with the team and fully adapt to Pochettino's tactics before any real fireworks occur.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT This star-studded XI would surely end PSG's Champions League hoodoo 😍 talksport.com/football/92294… This star-studded XI would surely end PSG's Champions League hoodoo 😍talksport.com/football/92294…

However, there are a few existing PSG players who have used this slightly turbulent period to improve under Pochettino's management. Will the Argentine manager revert to those players who have exceeded expectations under him in recent weeks? Or will he stick to a sub-par group that has struggled to win games in style?

Only time will tell.

But let's take a look at four such players who have performed well and improved for PSG under Mauricio Pochettino, starting with Ander Herrera, who has won the manager's accolades in recent weeks.

#4 Ander Herrera | Midfielder, PSG

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

While ex-Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled to make a massive impact for PSG, Ander Herrera has found great form. The former Manchester United star has impressed with his dedication and consistency, and Mauricio Pochettino has sung his praises in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old has already surpassed his efforts last season, where he had only four goal contributions in 41 games. With a great return of six goal contributions in 10 appearances this season, the manager will be hard-pressed to keep giving the star more game time.

#3 Marco Verratti | Midfielder, PSG

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

After a brilliant performance chasing down Manchester City players and helping his side keep a clean sheet in their last Champions League outing, Marco Verratti has clearly improved under Pochettino's management. Despite returning from an injury spell on the sidelines, the Italian international had all the stamina in the world and easily kept up with City's high pressing in the first third.

Pochettino discussed the 28-year-old's style of play, stating that Verratti's ability to revive attacks under pressure and carry the ball forward was important to the team. The star has only played four games due to injury, but Pochettino will expect to see more from him in the coming months.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far