4 midfield targets that Real Madrid are interested in signing

Real Madrid are preparing to sign new midfielders, so here are four rumoured transfer targets.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 15:07 IST 8.05K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Madrid will look to reinforce their midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Any successful side in football usually has one common trait: a great midfield, who are able to dominate the game when needed, helping become the bridge between defence and attack.

Real Madrid are no exception here and they have established themselves as the world's best team in recent seasons - having won four of the last five Champions League titles, typifying that.

Within their first-team squad, they have top-quality midfield players who are not only the best in their individual positions, but have shown the ability to gel in well together as a collective unit.

Isco is one of the world's best creative midfielders, Toni Kroos excels at passing over both short and long distances, while Luka Modric manages to combine both Isco and Kroos' best traits to form his own and Casemiro - despite early doubts - has proven himself to be a dependable rock in defensive midfield.

Despite this though, they need fresh reinforcements to their squad as they look to end Barcelona's domestic dominance in Spain. With new manager Julen Lopetegui in charge, they are reportedly keen on signing new midfielders and here are four reported targets that they are prepared to make approaches for this summer:

#4 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Eriksen would add another attacking dimension to Madrid's midfield.

The Danish international has been one of the Premier League's midfielders for a few seasons now and under Mauricio Pochettino, he has improved further to establish his credentials as a world-class playmaker.

He has often stepped up for Tottenham in big games and is Denmark's talisman on the international scene too. The former Ajax midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona too, so if Los Blancos manage to convince him, it'd be a real signal of intent.

Modric isn't getting any younger at 32, and Eriksen is reaching the peak years of his career - so he'd be seen as a long-term replacement for the Croatian.

Eriksen would add another attacking dimension to Madrid's dynamic midfield and he is a creator who always has an eye for a killer pass. Tottenham, despite flashes of promise, are yet to perform convincingly for a whole campaign and thus, are unlikely to challenge for major titles anytime soon. The lure of major honours elsewhere with Real could tempt the Dane to follow Modric's path to the Bernabeú.