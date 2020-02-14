×
4 realistic signings Manchester United could make next season | Premier League 2019-20

Tanveer Singh Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 14:43 IST

Jadon Sancho is currently being watched by many top clubs.
Jadon Sancho is currently being watched by many top clubs.

Manchester United's 2019-20 campaign has been quite a disappointment so far. With a lack of squad depth and good quality players, it was looking evident that the Red Devils would struggle to have a good season. United are winless in their last three Premier League fixtures, losing to Burnley and Liverpool and drawing against Wolves in the process.

The acquisition of Bruno Fernandes and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window might help United see out their season to a certain extent, but there is no doubt that the Red Devils could have done much better with their transfer business, considering their lack of squad depth and the upcoming Europa League knockout stages.

There are still several positions where United lack depth and quality, especially considering the number of players they have got rid of this season. To be more precise, United have got rid of eight first-team players: Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo, and signed five first-team players: Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

It doesn't matter whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still the manager next season or Mauricio Pochettino takes over his seat, as the rumours suggest, Manchester United have a serious job of rebuilding their sinking ship to do.

Here, we look at four smart signings United should look to make next season.

#1 Alex Telles

Alex Telles
Alex Telles

Alex Telles has been a consistent performer for the Portuguese giants Porto in the last few seasons, and he has also been performing very well this season. The fact that United sold Ashley Young to Inter in the January window makes up a very good reason to be signing Telles in the summer, while also keeping Luke Shaw's fitness issues and inconsistent form in mind.

Telles is the epitome of a perfect attacking full-back, as he is known for his dribbling skills, crossing and set-piece taking ability and pace. The Brazilian has 9 goals and 6 assists this season so far, which is unbelievable for a full-back.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Telles' contract expires in 2021, and his buyout clause is set at €40 million, which is very cheap for a player who is already in his prime and has loads of years left in him. This makes it clear that Alex Telles would be a perfect signing for Manchester United.




Published 14 Feb 2020, 14:43 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United Moussa Dembele Jadon Sancho Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
