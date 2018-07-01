4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe could win this year’s Ballon d’Or

Ben Winfield FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9.09K // 01 Jul 2018, 15:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

On a day when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both saw their sides knocked out of the World Cup, it was a 19-year-old from France who emerged as the star, and there could be more success to come for Kylian Mbappe.

On the first day of the round of 16 matches, France produced probably the best performance of the tournament so far to knock out Argentina, in a thrilling 4-3 win. Argentina came from behind to lead 2-1 just after the break thanks to Gabriel Mercado, before a screamer from Benjamin Pavard bought France level. Mbappe’s double put France on the brink of qualification, before Sergio Aguero added a stoppage-time consolation.

In the second match, it was the Edinson Cavani show, as the PSG man scored twice as his Uruguay side beat Portugal 2-1. Cavani linked superbly with Luis Suarez before heading home the opener, before Pepe equalised not long after the break. They weren’t level for long though, with Cavani curling in a brilliant winner to send Uruguay through to the quarterfinals.

It seems likely that this was the final time we will see both Ronaldo and Messi at the World Cup, but the same cannot be said of Mbappe. The teenager was in sensational form, scoring twice, after going on a mazy run to win a penalty in the opening minutes, which was converted by Antoine Griezmann.

In a match where Lionel Messi was the focus of the world, the match ended with all eyes on Mbappe. This is his first major international tournament, and he is taking it by storm.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or contest since 2008, with both players having won it five times. This could be the year that run ends though. Here are four reasons why this could be Mbappe’s year.

#1 He is doing it on the world stage

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup

With all due respect, Ligue 1 isn’t the best quality league in the world. Compared to the Premier League and La Liga, it is a much weaker league, and isn’t as highly regarded as Europe’s other big leagues. If Mbappe was to challenge for the Ballon d'Or, he couldn’t just do it by performing well in France.

We have seen the Ballon d'Or decided by World Cup performances in the past, most notably with Fabio Cannavaro in 2006, who was named the World’s best player after leading Italy to the World Cup. He has performed in the Champions League with both Monaco and PSG, but has now been able to showcase his talent to the world with his brilliant showing against Argentina, and has proved he can do it on the big stage.