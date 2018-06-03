4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico Madrid

Griezmann is expected to join Barcelona after the World Cup. However, below are 5 reasons why the attacker should not make the move

It is true that life is in phases. At times, we find ourselves in difficult situations that require us to take bold decisions. While taking a right step often places us on the right path, taking a wrong one usually complicates matters. This is why we need to be very careful with the decisions we take at various points in our lives.

French superstar, Antoine Griezman is one of the finest footballers in the world at the moment. The attacker has been one of the most influential figures in the sport for the past few years. Tearing opposition defences apart and leading his club to glory, the Frenchman has gained a lot of reputation for his fantastic abilities.

The 2017/2018 season was another highlight in the life of the 27-year-old. The attacker was incredible throughout the campaign. He bagged 29 goals and 13 assists for Atletico Madrid in all competitions as well as leading the Rojiblancos to the Europa League triumph.

His amazing level of performance has attracted interest from several European powerhouses, with Barcelona at the forefront. It is true that the Catalans are determined to bring the forward to the Camp Nou. In fact, Barca president, Maria Bartomeu recently stated that he had made contacts with the player's representatives earlier.

With strong interest from Barcelona and Grieamann's release clause set to fall to £87.5million (€100million), the attacker is widely expected to make a move to the Camp Nou in this summer. However, while many players succeeded after moving to Barcelona, Griezman's case might prove different. In fact, below are 4 reasons why the attacker should avoid moving to the Camp Nou:

#4. Leaving The Chance To Become A Legend At Atletico

A legend at Atletico or a forgotten hero at Barcelona?

It is clear that Griezman is on the way to immortalize his name at Atletico Madrid. He joined the Spanish outfit in 2014 and ever since then he has been going from strength to strength with his fantastic efforts. He is Atletico Madrid's all-time highest scorer in Champions League and he recently led the Rojiblancos to claim the Europa League, bagging 2 goals in the final of the tournament.

With what he has done, it will be a better idea if the Frenchman stays at the club and becomes a legend than moving to Barcelona where that is highly unlikely. Asked about Griezmann's future, Atletico Madrid's CEO, Gil Marin said:

"It will depend on his feelings more than anything else.

"If he wants to make history at Atletico Madrid where everything revolves around him or go to a club where he will never enter history."