4 reasons why Arsenal won against Vorksla

Harsh Pillai
21 Sep 2018, 14:40 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Aubameyang's second goal for Arsenal

Despite the match being toe-to-toe in the first 30 minutes, Vorksla almost gave up fighting for the points by the end of the game. They were swept aside by a resolute and well organized Arsenal side who looked more keen on coming out on top in every single battle that transpired on the pitch.

The Gunners ran over their visitors, and Vorksla were as dead as doornails by the time Arsenal were done hammering them. Arsenal go 3 points clear and they top the group E, with Sporting CP just below them as they scored two fewer goals than the London side.

Vorksla looked like they were ready for a comeback in the dying minutes of the game but it was late, as Arsenal held them to just two goals by the end of 90+5 minutes.

Let's take a look at the 4 reasons why Arsenal won.

#4 Torreira's presence

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Torreira was clearly the most impactful player in the Arsenal side. His airballs and through passes are a treat to watch, and at the age of 22, Torreira seems more confident and matured than a 30-year-old, though he sometimes makes mistakes, which is normal.

The former Sampodiara player transpires positivity on the pitch, and he always looks to move forward when he has possession of the ball. This is something the Arsenal midfielders have lacked, as the likes of Xhaka and Wilshere failed to break defences with their passes.

His quick passes and fast mind has helped Arsenal in starting off attacks, and it seems like he will be staying at the Emirates for a long time. Torreira is a gem of a player - thanks to Unai Emery for noticing his talent when nobody else did.

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
