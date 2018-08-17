4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can win the domestic double

Atletico Madrid won the Europa League last year, after getting knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League. However, they have performed pretty well in league games and have finished La Liga in the second place. They have won 23 games, with 5 losses and 10 draws.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid plays brilliant football. Though it's mostly a defensive game, their counter-attacks are quite troublesome for the opposition. The front two of Diego Costa and Griezmann are probably the fiercest in all of Spain after the duo of Leo and Suarez.

Let's take a look at 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid have a great chance of winning the domestic double, and even UEFA Champions League, if they continue the form they are in. No doubt that their self-esteem must be pretty high after thrashing the reigning European champions with a scoreline of 4 goals to 2.

#4 Deadly Strikers

After signing a long-term deal with ATM, and giving an 'L' to Barca, the Frenchman looks motivated and determined to win trophies with Atletico. Griezmann is a striker with immense quality, and he really doesn't have a weak foot. He has scored some beautiful goals with his right foot and is improving in every aspect under Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League

Diego Simeone had this to say about the French talisman:

"Antoine has improved in every area – fitness, tactical awareness, personality, aggression, intensity, ball recovery, attacking threat – and it's all his own doing."

Griezmann has scored a total of 140 goals in under 353 appearances in all domestic competitions, and he mostly prefers to play behind the striker. His awareness and intelligence on the pitch is a serious threat to any team, and this helps him to create for his teammates as well as score when he's having a chance.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Diego Costa, on the other hand, is a beast. His body strength is second to none, and he positions himself pretty well during set-pieces and corners. He is always a threat in the air and he probably is the only striker who the defenders are scared to face.

Diego to Atletico Madrid was a blessing in disguise for the Atletico fans and their squad. The Brazilian left Chelsea after reportedly having issues with former Chelsea manager Conte, who was also sacked by the end of the season. However, Diego Costa has performed at his best level for the Blues, scoring 53 goals and assisting 16 times in just three seasons (95 games) across all domestic competitions.

