La Liga: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer Spain

Naveen Ravi Joseph FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 132 // 17 Aug 2018, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid won the La Liga in 2013/14 under Simeone

In the last 14 years only once has a team other than Real Madrid or Barcelona won the La Liga and that team was Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. They managed the feat four years ago and could achieve it yet again this season.

Los Colchoneros have proved to be a tough team to beat in recent years and have the trophies and results to show for it.

The 2018/19 La Liga season could be another chance for Diego Simeone and his men to get their hands on the La Liga trophy after claiming the Europa League last season. On that note, here are four key reasons why the La Liga is Atletico Madrid’s for the taking.

#4. Retained all their key players

Griezmann signed a new contract in the summer amidst interest from Barcelona

For many years what has stopped Atletico Madrid from becoming a team truly capable of toppling the giants is the difficulty they faced in keeping their best players.

Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao and David De Gea are some of the most notable names who left the club to sign for one of Europe’s giants. However, Atletico Madrid may have finally established that they are not a selling club.

One of the major discussions at the start of the summer was the future of Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman was touted heavily by Barcelona and there were rumours that Barcelona were willing to pay his €100m release clause. However, Griezmann announced in a flamboyant manner that he is staying at Atletico Madrid.

In addition to Griezmann, the club also offered new contracts to Jose Maria Gimenez and Lucas Hernandez in the summer.

Keeping hold of crucial first-team players is a fantastic way to show ambition and Atletico Madrid have done that this summer and made a huge statement.

1 / 4 NEXT