4 reasons why Barcelona is struggling

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 405 // 01 Oct 2018, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona dropped 7 points out of possible 9 and all of them coming in three consecutive matches drawing against Girona FC and Athletic Bilbao at home while losing to CD Leganes away from home.

Barcelona has struggled against mid-table teams, and are yet to face top-level teams. Here we take a look at some of the reasons for Barcelona's suffering.

#1 Players have taken spot in the team for granted

Players like Leo Messi, Marc-André ter Stegen, Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez are almost assured of being in the starting eleven, but some of these players have taken this for granted.

Pique and Rakitic have come under heavy scrutiny from fans for underperforming. Pique's defensive errors have cost the team dearly.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rakitic has also seen a dip in form after a spectacular World Cup, with his performances not pleasing fans who have accused him of lacking that creative edge for the past few weeks. Even Luis Suarez has not been at his best, drawing blanks on various occasions and missing big chances to put his team ahead.

1 / 4 NEXT