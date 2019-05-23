4 reasons why Barcelona must sign Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona have been linked with Griezmann

Following Antoine Griezmann’s announcement that he would be departing Atletico Madrid in the summer, it came as no surprise when the speculation tabloids started spinning with rumours of his next destination.

Barcelona are understandably in front of the queue for the 28-year-old’s signature, having earlier seen a bid for him rebuffed by the player last summer with the Frenchman instead choosing to sign a long-term deal with the Colchoneros.

It is understood that Griezmann would not come cheap, with reports indicating that he has a release clause in his contract of €125m and for any deal to be made, this release clause would have to be triggered.

However, the former Real Sociedad man would potentially be worth every penny expended on him and Barcelona must go all out in a bid to get him.

#4 He is a bonafide world class player

Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world, boasting an illustrious history which only a handful of clubs can match.

Some of the greatest players of all time have donned the colours of Barcelona and fans of the Blaugrana are no strangers to having a plethora of legitimate and proven superstars take to the Nou Camp pitch.

The current Barcelona squad is no different, with players like Lionel Messi, Arturo Vidal, Marc Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez to name a few, having the right to genuinely lay claim to being among the very best in their respective positions; sharing a dressing room with such great players could be an intimidating prospect for an unproven player.

However, Griezmann would have no such problems, as he is a world class player in his own right and has made it to the podium for the Ballon d’Or award.

The Atletico Madrid talisman is among the most highly rated forwards in the world at the moment and as such would not feel out of place among players who are on the same level with him, hence the chances of success at the Nou Camp are much higher than it would have been had he not been a proven superstar.

