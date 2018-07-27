4 reasons why Barcelona are one of the strongest contenders to win the Champions League

Can he lead them to their sixth Champions League title?

UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious tournaments in world football and arguably the biggest in club football. La Liga giants Real Madrid have won it on 13 occasions which includes four titles in the last five years.

Barcelona's latest success in the UEFA Champions League came in 2015. Though they have lifted the title four times in the last 13 years, none of them came in the last three years and in those three tournaments they have failed to go past the quarter-finals.

Ernesto Valverde took charge in 2017 and led them to a domestic double. One bad outing in the UEFA Champions League has cost them the tournament last season. They lost to AS Roma in the quarter-final and were eliminated.

Andres Iniesta and Paulinho departed in the summer, and there were quite a few exciting arrivals. The new-look Barcelona side will be looking to win their sixth Champions League title this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the four reasons why Barcelona are one of the strongest contenders to win the Champions League 2018/19.

#1 Shrewd summer signings

Malcom signed for Barcelona on Tuesday

Though Ernesto Valverde's footballing philosophies are not new to football, Barcelona fans are not accustomed to it. Valverde's Barcelona is more balanced and compact, compared to the attacking football they played under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

It proved effective last season until one poor game undone their hard work. Lack of depth in the squad was one of the reasons for their Champions League exit. Iniesta has left the club this summer but Valverde's has made some shrewd signings.

Clement Lenglet arrived from Sevilla for a fee of € 35.9 million and Arthur arrived from Gremio for a fee of around € 40 million. They have also made an important signing on Tuesday with Malcom arriving from Bordeaux for an initial fee of €41 million.

Though these are not big names in Europen football, they certainly could be effective for Barcelona and provide them with quality backup options.

