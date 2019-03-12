4 reasons why Chelsea must use Callum Hudson-Odoi in their starting XI

Callum Hudson-Odoi is too talented to sit on Chelsea's bench

Despite a recent turn in form that’s seen some better results, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has come under fire a lot this season, and one of the major reasons for that criticism has been his use of young prospect Callum Hudson-Odoi.

A u17 World Cup winner with England in 2017, Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a Premier League game for the Blues this season despite showing flashes of his terrific potential when he has appeared in the cup competitions – all of this while his rivals for a place in the first team haven’t exactly been setting the Premier League on fire.

January’s transfer window saw Hudson-Odoi attempt to engineer a move to Bayern Munich, but Chelsea refused to budge even when the German giants bid up to £35m for the youngster. Since then though, Sarri has still refused to truly unleash the young star – and quite why is anyone’s guess.

Here are 4 reasons why Hudson-Odoi should be starting games for Chelsea.

#1 They can’t afford to lose him, especially in a post-Hazard world

If Eden Hazard leaves Chelsea, they will need Hudson-Odoi more than ever

In a world where the players largely hold all the power, Chelsea simply can’t afford to let Hudson-Odoi continue to warm the bench week after week, particularly with Bayern Munich still waiting in the wings to snap the youngster up in the next transfer window. This issue is multi-faceted when you consider everything else happening at Chelsea at the same time, too.

Most importantly, Hudson-Odoi’s contract expires in the summer of 2020 – meaning that unless the Blues want to risk him walking away for nothing, they’ll probably be forced to sell him before then. That is of course, unless they can persuade him to stay by actually playing him in the starting line-up.

And of course, by the time next season rolls around they may well need Hudson-Odoi a lot more than they do right now. Eden Hazard appears to be primed for a move to Real Madrid – and without him this season, Chelsea wouldn’t be where they are right now. And both Pedro and Willian are the wrong side of 30 and appear to be past their primes.

Sure, Christian Pulisic is coming in this summer, but Chelsea simply cannot afford to let a talent like Hudson-Odoi leave Stamford Bridge. He’s already displayed the talent needed to star for the Blues, but he’s also shown the ambition and desire for first team football away from Chelsea if need be. That means that essentially, Chelsea might need him more than he needs them. And the only way for them to change that is to actually play him.

