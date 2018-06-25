4 reasons why Chelsea should stick with Antonio Conte and not appoint Maurizio Sarri

Despite an average season Chelsea should stick with Conte and not appoint Sarri, and here are reasons why.

Sarri is favourite to takeover at Chelsea

The rumours of Antonio Conte getting sacked have been making the rounds for a very long time. From the opening day defeat to Burnley up till the FA Cup final last season, there have been constant rumours that the Italian will be sacked.

The front-runner to take up the job at Stamford Bridge is seemingly the former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri whose position has been taken over by former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Even after a month of winning the FA Cup, the former Juventus manager is still in charge at Chelsea. There are a lot of issues regarding the sacking of Conte and the matter gets further complicated due to Sarri's release clause with Napoli.

Conte is refusing to take another job, and if Chelsea sack him they will have to pay him and his staff full compensation of one year left on his contract. While Sarri is still contracted with Napoli as they have not sacked him, Chelsea will have to pay Napoli for Sarri, which they are not willing to do.

Thus amidst all this complexity, some have suggested that Roman Abramovich might just give Conte another chance. Here are 5 reasons why Chelsea should stick with Conte and not appoint Sarri.

#1 Serial winner

Conte is a serial winner.

Like it or not, but the truth is Conte is a serial winner and he knows how to win. His record at Juventus and Chelsea speaks volumes. With Juventus, he won 3 straight Serie A titles and laid down the foundation of their domestic domination which they enjoy till date.

At Chelsea he won the Premier League in his first season in charge and the FA Cup the following year.

While Sarri who is 59 years old is yet to win anything with all the clubs he has managed so far. Despite being 10 years older than Conte, he does not know how to win trophies whereas Conte knows what it takes to win titles.

Also, Sarri only promises beautiful football, while Conte promises trophies and Chelsea have been all about trophies and never about style.