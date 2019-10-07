4 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo could inspire Juventus to Champions League success this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.53K // 07 Oct 2019, 20:20 IST

Juventus talisman - Cristiano Ronaldo

It's another season and a new chapter in the career of arguably the greatest player in Champions League history - Cristiano Ronaldo.

We all know the torrid time Real Madrid have been having in the European tournament since the attacker left the Santiago Bernabeu. Juventus on their part did not mince words when they stated the reason why they lured Ronaldo to the Old Lady - they want him to work his magic and inspire them to Champions League success, the way he did at Real.

The last season did not pan out well in that regard. It wasn't that CR7 didn't play his part, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Ronaldo put in the kind of performances that made him stand out at the Bernabeu - inspiring his team, especially during the knockout stages of the competition - but it wasn't enough.

But now a new campaign has begun and a number of factors are working in favour of the Turin club. This could be the season where Ronaldo makes good on his reputation and reminds us why he is the best player in Champions League history - by inspiring Juve to the much-awaited success that has eluded them for a while.

Here, we highlight four reasons why the Portuguese could go all the way and get the job done for the Bianconeri this term:

#4 Determination to secure his legacy

The attacker would work to justify his transfer to the Allianz Arena

We all know that Ronaldo does not shy away from his responsibilities, and Juve told the whole world why he was brought in - to lead them to Champions League success. It would be considered a failure on all parties involved if, in the long run, this dream is not achieved.

Most importantly, it would be a stain on CR7’s glistering and impressive career. You know how those talks would go: he did it at United and Real, but at Juve… he fell short.

Ronaldo will not want such a blemish on his CV. That suggests he would be fully prepared to face the challenges that come in his way.

We know that when Ronaldo puts his heart to something, there is no stopping him. His fans would hope that that grit works for him as it has always done in the past, and he leads the charge to return Juventus to the summit of European football.

