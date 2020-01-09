4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo could win the Serie A Golden Shoe this season

Juventus talisman - Cristiano Ronaldo

Look up articles online. There is a high chance that you will find many people writing Cristiano Ronaldo off for the Serie A golden boot. In fact, some will mention that the Portuguese is not one of the most prolific attackers in the world right now. Well, to some extent, the authors of those articles might have very astounding stats to back up their claim.

What all these writers might have been forgetting about the Portuguese is that most of his impressive seasons have always started late. If history is anything to go by, the 34-year-old cannot be written off in anything he sets his mind to. Remember, he has said that he wants to set the Serie A alight.

What other way will he get that objective over the line than banging in goals? To be sincere, aside from winning trophies, finding the back of the net is the other way the prolific talisman is known to get back at his detractors. Highlighted below are 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should not be overlooked for the Serie A golden boot:

#4 He has finally taken-off

The attacker has kicked-off 2020 in spectacular fashion

A lot of Ronaldo fans have started to believe that it is finished for their most beloved star. This can be seen in the excuses they give any time the shortcomings of the 34-year-old are highlighted. Most of the times, a lot of these fans are always very eager to give up the argument. Why is this? They don’t have enough statistics to back their arguments up. However, Ronaldo isn't a player to overlook for long.

Now, with the resurgence of the attacker, you can see the sigh of relief from his fans. That can be seen in how high you’ll hear their voices now when they are making arguments for their idolised player. The Portuguese made headlines with his high aeriel header and also scored a hat-trick in his last game for Juventus. Now he's back at his best.

