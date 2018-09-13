Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    13 Sep 2018, 00:20 IST

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever

Football has seen many rivalries but not quite one like the one between the two greatest of all time - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo. They have been going head to head with each other for the title of best player in the world for several years.

We can argue that these two players have been the face of football around the world for more than a decade now and clearly they have revolutionized the sport.

Normally "best players in the world" come and go, usually peaking for two or three years. But these are not just like any other player as for more than a decade they have displayed amazing performances season after season.

There’s no doubt for many fans that Ronaldo and Messi are, at least, two of the most prominent footballers of all time, but there are still doubts as to who is the best.

In the end, it depends upon an individual to decide who is better between the two greatest of all time. Though the difference between them is probably not much, here are 4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might be better than his arch-rival Lionel Messi:

#4 Better at International Level

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016
WInner of UEFA Euro 2016

Messi has been unable to lead his national side to international success, losing three finals in the World Cup and Copa America, despite Argentina boasting talents such as Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria, Carlos Tevez, and Mauro Icardi.

On the other hand, Ronaldo has won a European Championship with Portugal while Messi has only lost finals with Argentina. He won Olympic Gold in 2008 but its a far cry from the major international honors he seeks.

Ronaldo is not only ahead of Messi in terms of silverware but he leads in terms of goals scored too. The Portuguese captain has bagged a total of 85 goals in 154 caps making him the highest active goalscorer and 2nd highest among the all-time goal scorers. While we know that Messi has always struggled for his national side, he has scored 65 goals in 128 caps for the Argentina national team.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast. Football is in my veins. #GGMU
