4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 497 // 11 Jul 2018, 18:22 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid after 9 seasons

A subtle hint was dropped after Real Madrid lifted the UEFA Champions League earlier this year. Yet, Real Madrid fans were left in utter shock when it was announced that their best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, will play for the Italian giants Juventus next year. Such was the buzz about this transfer that a certain semi-final of FIFA World Cup acted as second fiddle for quite some time. On July 10th, it was officially confirmed that Juventus Football Club has signed Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro for €105 million.

The Portuguese legend is 33 now and is certainly not growing any younger with time. However, his form does not drop any hint about his age and he is coming off a successful FIFA World Cup. Everything was running smoothly between him and the team from the Spanish capital. So, what tempted Ronaldo to leave Los Blancos, where he has earned monumental success, for La Vecchia Signora?

Let us have a look at four possible reasons which paved the way from Madrid to Turin:

#4 Unkept promises

Ronaldo's relationship with Florentino Perez hasn't been sound lately

One of the most important reasons behind Ronaldo's decision to move out of Spain is possibly an unkept promise by the club president, Florentino Perez. After the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final, Perez promised Ronaldo of an increment in his wages.

However, he later opted against it owing to Ronaldo's poor run of form in the initial days of 2017-18 days.

Ronaldo kept waiting, whereas his contemporaries saw their pay cheques swell up. Lionel Messi was awarded a new FC Barcelona contract which paid him around €41 million annually, whereas PSG's Neymar got €35 million. On the contrary, Ronaldo got only €21 million, almost half of Messi's salary. Unsurprisingly, he was miffed at this.