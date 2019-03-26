4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from international duty

Ronaldo hurt himself in the match against Serbia

There was much celebration around the world when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to end his nine-month absence from the international scene and make himself available for the latest round of EURO 2020 Qualifiers.

The Juventus superstar had not represented Portugal since their exit at the round-of-16 stage at the last World Cup, and as such, fans were eager to see him don the colors of the Selecao once more.

However, it turned out not to be the homecoming many expected, as he was toothless in his first match back in the goalless draw against Austria. Thereafter, his night ended early in the first half of the game against Serbia when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

It is a common trend for the average footballer to retire from international duty first before calling time on their career. While Ronaldo is certainly not an average footballer, the time might be right for him to take this bold step. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four reasons why Ronaldo should call it quits with the Portugal national team.

#4 His country seems to be getting on just fine without him

Portugal has enough players to deal with Ronaldo's absence

Ronaldo's status as Portugal's greatest ever footballer is not in doubt - his records speak for themselves and while the country might have been largely dependent on his services over the last decade, events in recent times seem to suggest that is no longer the case.

Without a doubt, they won EURO 2016 and Ronaldo played a major role in getting them there. It must be remembered that their efforts in the final against the almighty hosts and much more fancied France were largely without their iconic number 7 after he pulled up early in the match, injured.

In the nine months since Ronaldo last represented them, Portugal have been unbeaten in nine matches, impressively making it to the semi-final of the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League after they topped a group also containing Poland and Italy.

Ronaldo's return in the match against Austria was supposed to make them even stronger, but the reverse seemed to be the case, as the 34-year-old proved to be a hindrance to their attacking fluidity. The result saw Portugal helpless in a goalless stalemate even though they were expected to win.

The story was much the same in the second match against Serbia. For 30 minutes before Ronaldo's substitution, Portugal failed to really impose themselves on the game. They found themselves constantly sticking to the same gameplan of delivering balls into the box to play off Ronaldo's strengths even though there were better options. With his presence, none of the players seemed willing to take the initiative to look for alternatives despite being a goal behind.

This all changed after Ronaldo left the field. The players were given more freedom to express themselves, dominate the match and fashion numerous chances from different patterns of play.

To put this in perspective, Portugal's sole goal on the night came through Danilo's stunner from 25 yards. It was hard to imagine him being so adventurous had Ronaldo been on the field (much like Eder's title-winning goal at EURO 2016).

With players like Bernardo Silva, Raphael Guerreiro, Andre Silva, Danilo Perreira among others, Portugal has world class players who can hold their own almost anywhere in the world.

This is in no way undermining Ronaldo's immense contributions to Portuguese football which are unlikely to be matched. However, every good thing must come to an end and Portugal seem to be on the right track to cope without Ronaldo.

