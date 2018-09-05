Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon'dOr 2018

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.72K   //    05 Sep 2018, 22:05 IST

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Despite having the worst start for a striker in the 2017-18 season, going goalless for more than 5 games, Cristiano Ronaldo finished above Luis Suarez in goals by the end of La Liga, playing five fewer games than the Urugyuan.

Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus did not seem feasible at first, but it was sure that he is about to leave. Many considered him switching back to Manchester United or Sporting CP, but he chose a different challenge altogether.

He won his fifth and final Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, as the Portuguese bid goodbye to his former fans.

Well, this article contains the 3 reasons why Ronaldo is likely to win the Ballon'dOr for a record six-times and let's discuss the probability of him winning it over the likes of Leo Messi, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, etc.

#4 UCL Top scorer

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
A Footballing Masterpiece

Unsurprisingly enough, Cristiano Ronaldo has again ended his UCL campaign with the most goals scored. In the last decade, Cristiano has finished as the top scorer for SEVEN times. This is consistency at its best.

He scores goals with ease at the biggest sporting level but suffers to score against mid-table Spanish teams though. The full form of UCL is more like 'UEFA Cristiano League' as the 33-year-old dominates in every single campaign.

He scored 15 goals in this season's UCL, bagging 3 assists as well. The second highest is Firmino from Liverpool, scoring 10 goals, which is 5 fewer than Cristiano. Champions League campaign hardly lasts for more than 13 games, and in that short time span, Ronaldo manages to have a lead of 5 goals, which is insane.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the Champions League history, and there is no denying it.

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
