4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo was right to leave Real Madrid

Ronaldo is now a Juventus player

It would not happen, it is impossible - now it has finally happened. Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially departed the Santiago Bernabeu, completing a famous £88 million deal to join Italian champions, Juventus, this summer.

It was the end of an era in the Spanish capital. After spending 9 successful years with the Los Blancos, leading them to claim a lot of honors including 4 UEFA Champions League trophies in the last 5 years, the Portuguese felt it was the right time to end his relationship with the European champions and open a new chapter in his illustrious career.

His decision to swap Real Madrid for Juventus sent shockwaves across the globe, with many expressing diverse views and opinions on the topic. As a matter of fact, some people still find it difficult to understand why he took such a step after a successful European campaign with the Spanish giants.

Yet, the Portuguese has taken a great step by moving to the Italian League. Below are 4 reasons that justify his decision:

#4. A new challenge

The Portuguese never tires of challenges

As the most successful club in football history with 13 UEFA Champions League trophies, 33 La Liga titles, 19 Copa Del Rey trophies as well as other prestigious accolades, no one expected Cristiano Ronaldo to quit his Real Madrid career this summer.

It is understandable to suggest that the Santiago Bernabeu is the best place for the Portuguese to be, considering the level of success he has achieved in the Spanish capital during his 9-year stay.

However, his decision to switch from Real Madrid to Juventus is a brilliant one as it represents an opportunity for him to take on a new challenge in his glorious career. He proved himself in both the English Premier League and the La Liga, isn't it a great idea to conquer the Italian league as well?