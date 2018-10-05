×
4 reasons why Ernesto Valverde should stay at Barcelona

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
579   //    05 Oct 2018, 11:35 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Valverde almost took Barcelona to a stunning feat of being undefeated in the league

Ernesto Valverde is a manager hated by a significant number of the fan-base, despite proving himself to be world-class.

Ernesto's abilities as a coach are underrated, as the Spanish former footballer almost took Barcelona to a stunning feat of being undefeated in the league in his first season. His Barcelona side is capable of breaking the best of best defences, and at the same time, the back-line is equally stable.

Many Barca fans have laid the blame on the doorstep of Valverde since the horrific display at Roma. They have called for the head of the manager, pointing to the apathetic display the club put up against Roma as evidence that Valverde’s tactical nous is not up to scratch.

Barcelona fans may be disappointed by the recent results, as Barcelona have won just 1 out of four league games played lately. However, their win against Tottenham at Wembley should be enough to cheer them up, as we once again witnessed Messi's brilliance.

I have noted some reasons why Barcelona MUST NOT sack Ernesto Valverde below.

#4 A domestic double for Barcelona in his very first season

Neymar Signs For PSG
Neymar Signs For PSG

Neymar's transfer saga and Luis Enrique's departure left La Blaugrana stranded, but EV took up the job of managing Barcelona, and he has done a commendable job till date.

There are not many quality managers available in the market, and the Cules must thank the Barcelona board for getting a tactical mastermind like Ernesto Valverde.

Though Barcelona choked in the UEFA Champions League last season, let us not forget the fact that EV led Barcelona to a domestic double in his first season with them. The team was at fault for being lazy and easy about it, not realising that Roma were capable of turning the tables.

Domestic dominance is important, as a club like Barcelona would never want to win the UEFA Champions League at the cost of two domestic trophies. Barca is expected to win all three.

