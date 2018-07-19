4 reasons why Juventus is the perfect club for Ronaldo

Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo day

Cristiano Ronaldo does what he wants. He wins because he does not know how not to. An attitude often mistaken for arrogance and a desire to prove he is the best when there is all evidence showing him a 'beast' of a man.

This summer Ronaldo decided to quit Los Blancos and make a switch after nine stupendous years in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid despite being the club it is, had become synonymous with Cristiano. That is a massive achievement when the others who played along with him get taken into account.

He is a brand, and a legend. It seems he can do no wrong in his footballing career. Many reacted with disbelief and shock when Juventus announced the Portugese legend.

There are plenty who say that Ronaldo should have stayed at Real or moved to another side. Juventus seems like a very unfashionable and dare anyone say it - 'a step-back' beginning of the end sort of decision by him.

There is nothing that could be more ill-conceived.

#4 Serie A is NOT a step back

Italian fans

The criticism comes from the fact that Juventus has no competition, and while the Old Lady has a fantastic squad at their disposal, Ronaldo somehow is too big and an ill-fit into a side that barely needs to push itself for most of the season.

The Serie A is the only realistic option that he had to choose. This does not make it a default choice. Realistically, only three teams could afford him in Europe - Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Bayern Munich has long been unwilling to cower to the astronomical figures that have penetrated football, and so the Bundesliga was never an option as the other sides in Germany had no chance to sign him.

PSG already invested in Neymar, Mbappe and with Cavani also on huge figures, there was no room for Ronaldo.

Manchester United and Ronaldo showed no interest in a reunion and Juventus was the last club standing. He could have stayed in Madrid but he obviously wanted a move - so Juventus it is!

The second part of this argument; is Serie A with clubs like Napoli, Roma, Inter and potentially a rejuvenated AC Milan any more of a pure one team league than the La Liga where Barcelona and Atletico are the toughest games in a season?

Juventus clearly are head and shoulders above the others, but the Serie A is no more uni-dimensional than most of the other 'big leagues' - Bayern have won the Bundesliga the last 6 years, Barcelona and Real Madrid have long had a duopoly in the last decade in Spain apart from one Atletico rise. So, the allegations of the Serie A being a lazy choice are silly.

