4 reasons why Juventus should not re-sign Paul Pogba

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
632   //    25 Jun 2019, 15:40 IST

Juventus are interested in resigning Paul Pogba
Juventus are interested in resigning Paul Pogba

With Paul Pogba having set the transfer tabloids spinning when he stated that he is open to a move away from Manchester United in search of new challenge elsewhere, expectedly, many clubs entered the race to get his signature.

The Frenchman returned to Manchester United in 2016 in a highly celebrated world record move, but three years on, he has seen his marriage with the club go sour and wants out of Old Trafford.

One of the clubs interested in signing him is perennial Italian champions Juventus, with reports emanating that the Bianconerri have gotten in touch with both Pogba's agent and Manchester United over a potential transfer.

The World Cup winner spent four highly successful years in Turin before departing for United in 2016 and while the romantics would envisage a wonderful reunion where everything goes smoothly as in his first spell, the reality is that much like his second homecoming to Manchester United, Pogba's return to Juventus could be bad for all parties involved and it would be in the Italian giants' interests to avoid signing him.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four reasons why Juventus should abstain from re-signing Paul Pogba

#4 They already have similar midfielders at the club

Ramsey would represent Juventus next season
Ramsey would represent Juventus next season

Paul Pogba is widely regarded as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world, as the French international works at his optimum when given the license to make runs forward as a ball-carrying midfielder.

His strength and physicality makes this possible and while every club is in need of a midfielder with such attributes, Juventus already have one.

Aaron Ramsey completed a move to Italy on a Bosman transfer having failed to renegotiate contract talks with Arsenal and while the Welsh international might not be everybody's cup of tea, it cannot be denied that the 28-year-old is also an excellent ball carrying box-to-box midfielder in his own right (albeit on a level lower than Paul Pogba).

Also, Blaise Matuidi though lacking the cutting edge both Pogba and Ramsey offer contemplates for that with tenacity on the ball which few in world football can match, while also being an effective linkup between midfield and attack with his runs forward.

Between Aaron Ramsey and Blaise Matuidi, Juventus have midfielders who are somewhat similar to Paul Pogba in playing pattern and as such, it does not make much sense for Juventus to spend such amount to bring in another stereotyped player.

