4 reasons why Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d'Or 2019

Samyak Tripathi

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Lionel Messi has a major chance of winning the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk. The Argentine is in the running to lift his sixth Golden Ball.

The 32-year-old is still going strong. Messi's start to the season was plagued with injuries, but he is now back to his exceptional best. La Pulga has scored eight goals in the league and is just behind Karim Benzema in the goal-scoring charts who has nine goals to his name.

Although the Barcelona captain did not secure a desirable end to the season, his numbers are very high when stacked up against the other two top contenders to claim the prize. Messi has hit peak form yet again and has the momentum which could see him replicate his personal best.

Here we take a look at 4 reasons why Leo Messi will lift the coveted prize on December 2 ahead of the likes of Ronaldo and van Dijk.

#4 Messi won the UCL Forward of the Year Award

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Although the Argentine failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League, he was phenomenal for Barcelona. Messi led the Catalans to the semi-final stage of the competition but went crashing out as Liverpool proved to be extremely strong for the Catalans at Anfield.

The 32-year-old topped the goal-scoring charts with 12 goals to his name in the 10 appearances he made. He even set up three goals for his teammates to score. Messi picked up the UEFA Forward of the Year award for his exploits over the course.

His performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were simply breathtaking and will be remembered for a long time to come. He was exceptional against Liverpool in the first leg as well, but there was nothing he could have done to save his side at Anfield.

In spite of being unable to win the competition, Lionel Messi was exceptional throughout the competition.

