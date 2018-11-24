4 Reasons why Neymar will not return to Barcelona

Jidonu Mauyon

Paris Saint Germain superstar - Neymar Junior

It came as a huge blow to Catalan giants, FC Barcelona when Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior decided to leave the Nou Camp to complete a world-record transfer to join Paris Saint Germain during the summer of 2017.

The winger was one of the most influential figures at the Nou Camp when Paris Saint Germain came knocking and although Barcelona were reluctant to let go of their star player, there was nothing the club could do to avoid his departure when the Parisians decided to pay his release clause, worth €222 million to snatch him away from the Catalan capital.

Despite the fact that the attacker has settled down quickly in the French league and winning a couple of trophies already, talks of a possible return to his former club have failed to die down in recent weeks as speculations continue to surround his future at the Parc des Princes.

As a matter of fact, Goal.com recently reported that the Brazilian is prepared to force a move away from the French capital in order to link up with his old pals Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona next summer.

However, while rumors continue to link Neymar with a return to Catalonia, there is actually a very slim chance of such move materializing anytime from now. In fact, I strongly believe that the Brazilian will not make the proposed move and below are 5 reasons why:

#4 Price

Paris Saint Germain made Neymar the most expensive footballer in history when they lured him from Barcelona

Neymar became the most expensive footballer in the history of the game when he left Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain in a deal worth €222 million last summer and that is probably what will happen once again if he decides to quit the French capital.

It cost the Ligue 1 champions such a mammoth fee to land the Brazilian superstar and they will definitely be reluctant to let go of him just 2 years after his signature. And, if the Parisians eventually decide to sell their star player, they are likely to demand a hefty price that would be above Barcelona's reach.

The Catalans do not have enough resources to pursue the player just after splashing a whopping £247 million on both Philippe Coutinho (£142 million) and Ousmane Dembele (£105 million) recently and considering the wage demands at the Nou Camp right now, a deal for Neymar could be out of reach for the Catalan giants.

