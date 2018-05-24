4 reasons why Real Madrid deserve to win the Champions League

Los Blancos have been worthy of winning the Champions League this season

Real Madrid deserve to win their 13th Champions League title

Real Madrid have had a disappointing league season in Spain. But, their revival in form at the start of 2018 has done wonders; they have reached their fourth Champions League final in five years.

However, the Spanish giants have been criticized for not being worthy enough to reach the final. Rival fans all over the world have branded them 'lucky' for reaching this far in the Champions League.

This piece will try to eradicate all such notions by putting forth a case that not only proves their worth as UCL finalists but also their right to lifting the title.

#4 2017/18 was their toughest Champions League campaign

Of course, it is! Comparing their previous title-winning campaigns, it doesn't take a genius to realise the fact that this is Los Blancos' hardest UCL campaign up to date.

To start with, Real Madrid qualified for the round of 16 after finishing second in the 'Group of Death' after facing the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.

In the round of 16, Real faced a mighty Paris Saint Germain who boasted probably the best attacking trio in the world. In spite of their lacklustre defence and the odds being in favour of Les Parisiens, they managed to hold Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani at bay and force them to exit the competition with a surprising 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Next, they beat Italian champions Juventus 3-0 at Turin. Make no mistake, the Bianconeri had conceded 3 goals in their last 5 home games before facing Madrid, displaying their defensive astuteness. Yet, Real emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline.

In the semifinals, they saw off a challenge from the mighty Bayern Munich. Zidane's men were dominated in both the games, yet they managed to scrap a 4-3 aggregate score over two legs.

If you have a keen eye, you will realise the fact that Real Madrid have beaten the league winners of three different countries in spite of having a below-par campaign.

Making it through such tight fixtures makes them worthy of winning the title in every aspect.