4 reasons why Real Madrid were right to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a Juventus player

It is inevitable that everything on this earth has an ending. With that in mind, 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has ended his Real Madrid career, completing a famous move to join Italian champions, Juventus on a 4-year contract.

After spending nine successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a lot of honours including four UEFA Champions League trophies, the attacker felt it was time to take on another challenge by swapping the La Liga for the Serie A.

While his move accelerated the reputation of the Italian giants in a very short while, Real Madrid found themselves in a totally different atmosphere. As a matter of fact, the club has fallen under intense scrutiny ever since the forward announced his departure, with many critics seizing their opportunity to express grievances towards the deal.

However, critic analysis reveals that Cristiano's exit from Real has not come out all bad for the Champions League winners. In fact, Los Blancos were right to sell the attacker and here are four reasons why:

#4 He wanted to leave

The attacker appeared set to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to quit Real Madrid might have come as a big surprise to many, but not to the player himself. Evidently, the attacker had made up his mind to leave the Santiago Bernabeu a few months ago, as suggested by his comments after leading Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League triumph in May.

Following a 3-1 victory against Liverpool at the NSC Olympiyskiy Stadium, the attacker said in an interview:

"Right now we need to enjoy ourselves but in the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side... it was beautiful to be at Real Madrid."

Therefore, it was a smart decision to make from Real's perspective as there is no point in keeping a player who doesn't want to stay.