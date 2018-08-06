4 Reasons why Real Madrid will be as strong as ever

Real Madrid suffered the biggest shock of the transfer window. Their main man, Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus, leaving a lot of pundits and fans stunned alike. Naturally, this triggered a lot of transfer rumors, with Real Madrid linked with all the rising stars such as Hazard, Neymar, Mbappe amongst others to be the man who’ll replace their talisman.

A month later, here we are, with the 13-time UCL Champions nowhere close to bringing any of the rumored replacements. Furthermore, it looks like there won’t be one.

Los Blancos are set to enter the new season with a new and rather unproven manager, their main man gone, and no new accomplished signings. Consequently, many are writing off Real Madrid. This season, very few believe that Real would be a threat in Europe.

However, that would be a mistake of the gravest order. The Bernabeu outfit may be in transition, but their squad remains one of the world’s best. Here are four reasons, why this team is going to be a force to reckon with this season.

#1 The midfield is still as amazing as ever

Real Madrid still have the best midfield in the world

It is almost hilarious that people are writing off a team, which has a midfield consisting of the golden ball winner Luka Modric, the ever-accurate Toni Kroos, the magical Isco Alarcon, and the workhorse Casemiro.

Their attack may appear weak to many, but there is no denying that their middle of the park is one of the world’s best, maybe even the world’s best.

The stability the midfield offers to 'the whites' has been the most significant reason why Madrid have been successful in Europe over the last three seasons.

Although Toni Kroos had a disappointing world cup with Germany, the last gasp winner against Sweden is still fresh in the minds of everyone.

Luka Modric was phenomenal in the world cup, leading Croatia to the World Cup finals unbeaten, before eventually succumbing to France. The winner of the golden ball, Luka has had one of the best seasons of his career.

Isco was one of the few bright spots in the dismissal Spanish world cup campaign, weaving his way into the opposing defensive lines.

With the midfield set to remain constant, one can certainly confirm that the midfield is one place Los Merengues will have absolutely no problems if they remain healthy.

