4 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon'dOr over Lionel Messi

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 335 // 19 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST

Ronaldo celebrates his first goal for the Old Lady

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus did not seem feasible at first, but it was evident that he is about to leave. Many considered him switching back to Manchester United or Sporting CP, but he chose a different challenge altogether.

Ronaldo, at the age of 33, is still as impressive as ever. He has also scored his first goal for Juventus last weekend, and he seems to have caught his form at the perfect time; as the UEFA Champions League nights have commenced.

Juventus' marquee signing would obviously be the one to lead the Italian army, and the fact that they have played two Champions League finals in a matter of just four years makes them even more determined to take home the UCL title this season.

Having said that, let's take a look at the three reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon'dOr over the likes of Messi and Modric this season.

#3 Better goal ratio than Messi

One of the most lethal attackers across Europe

Despite having a slow start as a striker in the 2017-18 season, going without a goal for more than five games, Cristiano Ronaldo finished above Luis Suarez in terms of the highest number of goals scored by the end of La Liga, playing five fewer games than the Urugyuan.

The 33-year-old bagged 26 goals in 27 matches for Real Madrid last term, with 5 assists to his name as well. While Messi, who had a very disappointing Champions League campaign last season, finished the 2017-18 La Liga as the top scorer in Spain, winning the European Golden Shoe as well.

Messi scored just six goals in 10 appearances for Barcelona in the Champions League last term, whereas Cristiano scored more than double Messi's stats.

Ronaldo is nowhere near to Messi in assists, but the Portuguese holds a better game-to-goal ratio and that gives him an edge over Messi to win the Ballon'dOr 2018.

